Dubai Couple Spends $100k To Host Gender Reveal Event At Burj Khalifa; Netizens Divided

UAE-based Syrian influencers, Anas and Asala Marwah, recently took gender reveal parties to the next level as they hosted an extravagant ceremony at the iconic Burj Khalifa. The couple decided to project the gender of their second child onto one of the world’s tallest building. The video of the moment has now taken the internet by storm.

Anas and Asala stunned netizens as the 163-storey building lit up in blue and pink illustrations in a bid to reveal the gender of their second child. In the clip, one could see the couple along with their daughter and family looking at Burj Khalifa with excitement. After the countdown of 10, the tower then turned blue, projecting ‘It’s a boy’. According to reports, the couple spent over $100,000 for the stunt, which took them more than a month and a half to plan the one-of-a-kind project.

Netizens have mixed reactions

Since shared, the video has been re-shared on various social media outlets. While some couldn’t stop gushing about the extravagant event, others criticised the couple for the ‘unnecessary’ display of wealth.

With over millions of views, one internet user wrote, “Syrians are displaced internally, displaced externally, in squalid camps and under trees, hungry, in need of aid, food, baby milk and medical supplies and treatment and the son of former Syrian Coalition member spends $95,000 on a gender reveal party. Disgustingly shameful”. Another, however, added, “I love it! It’s THEIR money. People need to stop telling people how to spend THEIR money. Doesn’t need to be justifiable to anyone else but them”.

So beautiful — E$Q (@makinggSense) September 10, 2020

Worth every penny! — Yazid Bawa (@yazidbee) September 10, 2020

10k likes and so many more comments abusing the couple not a single one congratulating them on the new addition to the family.



IT'S DONE! They paid the 95k for the big stunt... Let it go! Be happy for them and move on! Next time you want to splurge remember them & donate instead — Rishi Kamath (@rishikamath) September 10, 2020

Can't justify spending that much money, they should have gave it to charity in the child's name. — Sobia.. 🇬🇧 (@Sobiaah23475954) September 10, 2020

It's their money should be up to them. We can't be charitable on behalf of someone. If we had 95000 USD to spare I wonder how many of us would be charitable. — Rishi Kamath (@rishikamath) September 10, 2020

People spending insane amounts of money on a gender reveal party, right after a gender reveal party set half of America on fire is like the most Dubai thing I've ever seen. — Meg the Whyte (@Saladmonkey) September 10, 2020

I am sorry but this video is actually beautiful. Everything was good about it and u don’t know crap about their family. They might be good people who donate money to charity all the time so stop judging people and let them be happy.Just cause u ain’t rich,doesn’t mean u can talk — cup of 🥛 (@faydss_) September 10, 2020

They may have charities they already donate, i dont support this, but imagine some refuge in Kenya telling us not to buy the latest iPhones but instead buy basic phones amd donate the rest to charity, how would we feel? — Sir Segun (@Pinkysegun) September 10, 2020

People saying is a waste of money and resources should just mind their own business. They are equally wasting some sort of money which can be accumulated to $95k in a decade or less. Remember the $100 u spend on something can be someone’s 95k somewhere. — NbaaSuperHero🗯 (@shotoss) September 10, 2020

