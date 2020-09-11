Last Updated:

Dubai Couple Spends $100k To Host Gender Reveal Event At Burj Khalifa; Netizens Divided

Dubai-based couple Anas and Asala Marwah, took gender reveal parties to the next level as they hosted an extravagant ceremony at the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Bhavya Sukheja
Dubai

UAE-based Syrian influencers, Anas and Asala Marwah, recently took gender reveal parties to the next level as they hosted an extravagant ceremony at the iconic Burj Khalifa. The couple decided to project the gender of their second child onto one of the world’s tallest building. The video of the moment has now taken the internet by storm. 

Anas and Asala stunned netizens as the 163-storey building lit up in blue and pink illustrations in a bid to reveal the gender of their second child. In the clip, one could see the couple along with their daughter and family looking at Burj Khalifa with excitement. After the countdown of 10, the tower then turned blue, projecting ‘It’s a boy’. According to reports, the couple spent over $100,000 for the stunt, which took them more than a month and a half to plan the one-of-a-kind project. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Netizens have mixed reactions 

Since shared, the video has been re-shared on various social media outlets. While some couldn’t stop gushing about the extravagant event, others criticised the couple for the ‘unnecessary’ display of wealth. 

With over millions of views, one internet user wrote, “Syrians are displaced internally, displaced externally, in squalid camps and under trees, hungry, in need of aid, food, baby milk and medical supplies and treatment and the son of former Syrian Coalition member spends $95,000 on a gender reveal party. Disgustingly shameful”. Another, however, added, “I love it! It’s THEIR money. People need to stop telling people how to spend THEIR money. Doesn’t need to be justifiable to anyone else but them”. 

