'Dude with Sign' has 5.7 million Instagram followers and keeps growing

A New Yorker who runs the 'Dude with Sign' social media account has objected to every little annoying thing in life. From people who say "no offence" before saying something offensive to utterly useless meetings and has garnered a very large fan-following and become famous.

Signs for everything

Seth operates the Instagram and Twitter accounts of the 'Dude with Sign' pages has amassed an Instagram following of more than 5.7 million followers and has over 94 thousand followers on Twiter. On both these platforms the page description reads "If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything". Take a look at his most hilarious posts below-

This obviously refers to the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the world. He seems to be staying with the times. One commenter said that the best part about this image was the guy with the mask.

According to his Twitter handle, he joined Twitter only in October last year.

One commentator claimed that just liking it was worse than not replying.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Researches On 'dude' Meaning After Being Called So, Result Leaves Him LOL

Read: Justin Bieber Announces Upcoming Album 'Çhanges' In A Fun Post With 'Dude With Sign'

Read: 'Scream 4', 'Dude', And Other Must-watch Movies Of Lucy Hales

Read: Conor McGregor Is A Scary Dude When He's Hungry, Dedicated And Motivated, Says Owen Roddy

Following this man @dudewithsign for his superb signs that r really genuine

1 - asa main b krti hu 😂

2 - didiya jo daily pics dalti h or chatu launde chaat te h wow wow mc 😊

3 - tiktok hate krte h phr b yaha vds post krnge.. Bawaligaan 😊

4 - khana dikhao mat khilao bc 😊 pic.twitter.com/dWVjcQst2M — Pragya Sudesh (@junglipahadan) February 2, 2020





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.