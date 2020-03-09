The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Dude With Sign' Has 5.7 Million Instagram Followers And Keeps Growing

What’s Viral

A new Yorker runs the 'Dude with sign' social media account that has objected to every little annoying thing and has millions of followers on Social Media.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
'Dude with Sign' has 5.7 million Instagram followers and keeps growing

A New Yorker who runs the 'Dude with Sign' social media account has objected to every little annoying thing in life. From people who say "no offence" before saying something offensive to utterly useless meetings and has garnered a very large fan-following and become famous.

Signs for everything

Seth operates the Instagram and Twitter accounts of the 'Dude with Sign' pages has amassed an Instagram following of more than 5.7 million followers and has over 94 thousand followers on Twiter. On both these platforms the page description reads "If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything". Take a look at his most hilarious posts below-

This obviously refers to the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the world. He seems to be staying with the times. One commenter said that the best part about this image was the guy with the mask.

According to his Twitter handle, he joined Twitter only in October last year.

One commentator claimed that just liking it was worse than not replying.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Researches On 'dude' Meaning After Being Called So, Result Leaves Him LOL

Read: Justin Bieber Announces Upcoming Album 'Çhanges' In A Fun Post With 'Dude With Sign'

 

 

 

 

Read: 'Scream 4', 'Dude', And Other Must-watch Movies Of Lucy Hales

Read: Conor McGregor Is A Scary Dude When He's Hungry, Dedicated And Motivated, Says Owen Roddy

 

 


 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Digvijaya
EMERGENCY MEET AT CM RESIDENCE
Rajiv Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI PORTRAIT SURFACES
Kashmir
KASHMIR'S APNI PARTY
BJP
BJP SUMMONS MP LEADERS TO BHOPAL
Priyanka
PRIYANKA-NICK WEEKEND IN INDIA
Afghanistan
FIRING NEAR ASHRAF GHANI'S VENUE