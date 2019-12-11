Conor McGregor Is A Scary Dude When He's Hungry, Dedicated And Motivated, Says Owen Roddy

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor is set to face Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 and according to his striking coach Owen Roddy, McGregor is in extremely good shape. The match, which is scheduled to happen on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, will see the return of Conor McGregor in the UFC Octagon. The Notorious One was last seen in the Octagon when he faced Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 back in October last year. After losing his match to Nurmagomedov, McGregor announced his retirement from UFC and started focusing on his business venture. However, his love for MMA and requests from fans forced Conor McGregor to change his mind.

UFC: Owen Roddy talks about Conor McGregor’s training

Conor McGregor’s striking coach Owen Roddy recently appeared in MMA Fighting’s Euro bash podcast where he revealed that the preparations of the upcoming match was intense. Roddy revealed that he loves working with McGregor and UFC as he gets to know more about the fighter. Roddy revealed that they are doing strength and conditioning training, and then doing a technical session.

“The training camp is structured way better. The last camp was just a bit sporadic. For the past couple of months, it’s been very regimented. We’re training at 11 and 7 every day,” said Owen Roddy.

UFC: Owen Roddy reveals that the ‘old Conor McGregor is back’

In the podcast, Owen Roddy revealed that when fans will see some footage of Conor McGregor training, they are going to see the old Conor back. Roddy revealed that during the training sessions, he can see the old McGregor return and fans will surely love it. Roddy added that he can see the hunger in the Notorious One and that makes him very scary.

“When people see that, they’re going to say, ‘That’s the Conor we fell in love with.’ A hungry, dedicated and motivated Conor McGregor is a scary dude,” said Owen Roddy.

