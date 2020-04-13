The Debate
Life-size Easter Bunny Hopping Around Streets Leaves Netizens Horrified; Watch

What’s Viral

On the occasion of Easter, a ‘life-sized- Easter bunny’ was seen hopping around a street with a sword in New Orleans, US. Netizens find the video horrifying.

Life-size

On the occasion of Easter, a ‘life-sized- Easter bunny’ was seen hopping around a street with a sword in New Orleans, US. The City Of New Orleans took to Twitter on April 11 to share the video of the Easter Bunny, which is now making rounds on several social media platforms. As per reports, the Easter bunny makes an appearance during Easter brunch at the Brennan’s restaurant in New Orleans every year, however, due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic the restaurant was shut this year and the bunny was seen hopping down the street. 

In the one minute thirteen seconds video, one can see the bunny hopping around while holding a sword and humming a song. The Easter bunny is also seen opening a bottle of champagne with his sword. The bunny can also be heard singing singing ‘Hope you have a bubbly Easter Day’, which is an Easter song for children. 

READ: Video: Police Officer Rescues Kitten From Highway, Netizens Call It A 'great Gesture'

‘Stuff of nightmares’

The video clip has been viewed more than 451,000 times and managed to garner almost 3.5K likes. With thousands of comments, internet users were rather horrified after watching the video. One Twitter user wrote, “Stuff of nightmares”. Another said, “Here comes Peter Cottontail hopping down the bunny trail. Hippity hoppity, murder’s on the way”. 

READ: Good News: Five Stories To Lighten Up The Mood Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

READ: Panda Pulls Man's Jacket At Zoo And Later Plays With It; Watch Video

READ: Video Of A Cat And Dog Crossing Obstacle Created By Their Owner Leaves Netizens In Splits

 

 

