Life-size Easter Bunny Hopping Around Streets Leaves Netizens Horrified; Watch

On the occasion of Easter, a ‘life-sized- Easter bunny’ was seen hopping around a street with a sword in New Orleans, US. The City Of New Orleans took to Twitter on April 11 to share the video of the Easter Bunny, which is now making rounds on several social media platforms. As per reports, the Easter bunny makes an appearance during Easter brunch at the Brennan’s restaurant in New Orleans every year, however, due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic the restaurant was shut this year and the bunny was seen hopping down the street.

In the one minute thirteen seconds video, one can see the bunny hopping around while holding a sword and humming a song. The Easter bunny is also seen opening a bottle of champagne with his sword. The bunny can also be heard singing singing ‘Hope you have a bubbly Easter Day’, which is an Easter song for children.

Happy Easter @BrennansNOLA: Watch Peter Cottontail saber and pop his way down the Champagne trail... 🐰🍾🥂 #brennansnola #bubblesatbrennans pic.twitter.com/yEUuObdCeA — The City Of New Orleans (@CityOfNOLA) April 11, 2020

‘Stuff of nightmares’

The video clip has been viewed more than 451,000 times and managed to garner almost 3.5K likes. With thousands of comments, internet users were rather horrified after watching the video. One Twitter user wrote, “Stuff of nightmares”. Another said, “Here comes Peter Cottontail hopping down the bunny trail. Hippity hoppity, murder’s on the way”.

Almost as creepy as pic.twitter.com/b8oYltbgoq — wags 💜💚💛 (@WhoDatWag) April 11, 2020

this is horrific. — Tidepool Ann: Decorator Crab (@TidepoolAnn) April 11, 2020

Please delete this, and let's never speak of it again — Social Distance Warrior (@fofalex) April 11, 2020

this is the most terrifying shit i've ever seen — BedWords (@snacklesbian) April 12, 2020

This makes me afraid ever to visit NOLA.

Yet also makes it oddly, sickly attractive. — 50+ Gay with perfect 850 FICO credit (@GayBoomer) April 11, 2020

This is horrifying (and I love me some New Orleans, LA girl here born and raised!)! Side note though I actually can Sabrage pretty well, it’s my only party trick I know how to do well! 🤣 — Arielle Pruitt (@AriellePruitt7) April 13, 2020

A drunk murderous weaponized bunny — Kevin Dietz (@KPDietz) April 12, 2020

