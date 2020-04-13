Video: Police Officer Rescues Kitten From Highway, Netizens Call It A 'great Gesture'

A ‘heartwarming’ video of a police officer rescuing a lost kitten from the middle of the road is taking rounds on the internet. The video shared by a Chinese local media outlet was shared on Twitter on April 13 and since then it has been viewed more than 34,000 times. In the video, one can see the police officer stopping his bike in the middle of the road just to take the kitten away from the flowing traffic.

Heartwarming! Chinese policeman picks up a lost kitten and takes it away from the flowing traffic. pic.twitter.com/99a90oDEMm — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) April 12, 2020

‘Great gesture’

The police officer stops his bike then picks up the kitten and drops it on the pavement nearby. The ‘great gesture’ by the officer has been applauded by several internet users. With nearly 200 retweets and thousands of likes, several internet users also called the officer a ‘hero’. One user also said that the officer has a ‘heart of gold’.

Awww, that’s awesome 💜👋🏾 — Ann (@Micinski5) April 12, 2020

🙂👍 Great gesture❗️📌 — Carlos Pagliari (@CarlosPagliari) April 12, 2020

Good Persons Doing Good Work And He Is Good Person — Wajid Hussain (@12Wajidhussain) April 13, 2020

we still have humanity, we respect and salute to our heroes, 💖 we love u — shyami 🎶 (@grsgamlath) April 13, 2020

This is a very kind and warm gestures. Why some people blind by prejudice — zhouyapengzi (@zhouyapengzi) April 12, 2020

Chinese people are very caring indeed. You're right — Huson Yuan (@FU_01234) April 12, 2020

I’ve almost forgot about the virus, ooh kittens — glyn hansford (@GlynHansford) April 12, 2020

While in the above video the police officer rescued the kitten, in another incident, a cat saved the life of a toddler. A few days back, a video surfaced on the internet which showed a cat jumping to rescue a toddle who was about to fall down a flight of stairs. In the video, one could see the cast resting at a short distance from the toddle when it noticed that he had escaped. as the toddle was about to tumble down the staircase, the brave cat immediately rushed to his rescue and pushed the baby back to safety.

