The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Video: Police Officer Rescues Kitten From Highway, Netizens Call It A 'great Gesture'

What’s Viral

A ‘heartwarming’ video of a police officer rescuing a lost kitten from the middle of the road is taking rounds on the internet, netizens call him a 'hero'.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Police officer

A ‘heartwarming’ video of a police officer rescuing a lost kitten from the middle of the road is taking rounds on the internet. The video shared by a Chinese local media outlet was shared on Twitter on April 13 and since then it has been viewed more than 34,000 times. In the video, one can see the police officer stopping his bike in the middle of the road just to take the kitten away from the flowing traffic. 

READ: Good News: Five Stories To Lighten Up The Mood Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

‘Great gesture’ 

The police officer stops his bike then picks up the kitten and drops it on the pavement nearby. The ‘great gesture’ by the officer has been applauded by several internet users. With nearly 200 retweets and thousands of likes, several internet users also called the officer a ‘hero’. One user also said that the officer has a ‘heart of gold’. 

READ: Panda Pulls Man's Jacket At Zoo And Later Plays With It; Watch Video

READ: Good News: Man Dresses Up In Different Costumes To Cheer Neighbourhood Amid COVID-19

While in the above video the police officer rescued the kitten, in another incident, a cat saved the life of a toddler. A few days back, a video surfaced on the internet which showed a cat jumping to rescue a toddle who was about to fall down a flight of stairs. In the video, one could see the cast resting at a short distance from the toddle when it noticed that he had escaped. as the toddle was about to tumble down the staircase, the brave cat immediately rushed to his rescue and pushed the baby back to safety. 

READ: Video Of A Cat And Dog Crossing Obstacle Created By Their Owner Leaves Netizens In Splits

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Andhra Pradesh
AP: GVMC COMMISSIONER SETS EXAMPLE
Maharashtra
MAHARASHTRA GOVT CANCELS EXAMS
After 'Tintin's role during Boris Johnson's COVID-19 recovery, official fan page reacts
TINTIN HELPED BORIS JOHNSON
Imran Khan
IMRAN KHAN SEEKS DEBT RELIEF
Manoj Tiwari
MANOJ TIWARI HITS BACK AT SIBAL
Kamal Haasan
KAMAL HAASAN QUESTIONS PALANISWAMI