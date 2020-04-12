Video Of A Cat And Dog Crossing Obstacle Created By Their Owner Leaves Netizens In Splits

A new video of a cat and dog has added to the old age argument of which of them are better pets. In the 25-seconds long video clip shared on Twitter, the pet owners create an obstacle outside the door using everyday household items and leave them one by one to cross it.

The black cat uses its agile body to carefully cross the obstacle without knocking over any of the items kept as obstruction. Later, the owners leave the white-and-brown coloured dog to cross the obstacle. The dog initially stands there looking confused and after some contemplation decides to jump over the items.

However, given the length of the obstacle course, the dog knocks over the items and lost the “competition” but ended up winning the hearts of netizens. The video has gone viral since it was posted and has garnered over 6.5 million views and over 63,000 retweets within three days.

'The dog wins, right?'

Netizens started sharing several other videos of cats and dogs to further the argument and some of them explained why the feline is able to cross such obstacles smoothly. Check out some of the reactions:

Everyday we're confronted with the superiority of cats over dogs. Their stealth. The fact that they never join the police. Their glare. Their emotional maturity and vindictiveness. Their fighting spirit. Their bravery. Their grace.



It should no longer be an argument. https://t.co/yXWYUtxGGR — Simply Kay (@Kayode_ani) April 11, 2020

Me when my parents sleep

vs

my parents when I sleep -.- https://t.co/zfFMMFRt02 — William, but he loves the blue lions (@WillHawk7) April 11, 2020

We can go to the judges, but I think it’s safe to say the dog wins, right? https://t.co/6Rk1j1omzF — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) April 10, 2020

Im probably the dog; I've tried the best i could, but somehow others look at me as i didnt put enough effort. https://t.co/dtLNHVd9q5 — PN (@pwischka) April 12, 2020

