Video Of A Cat And Dog Crossing Obstacle Created By Their Owner Leaves Netizens In Splits

What’s Viral

In the 25-seconds video clip shared on Twitter, the pet owners create an obstacle outside the door using household items and leave them one by one to cross it.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

A new video of a cat and dog has added to the old age argument of which of them are better pets. In the 25-seconds long video clip shared on Twitter, the pet owners create an obstacle outside the door using everyday household items and leave them one by one to cross it.

The black cat uses its agile body to carefully cross the obstacle without knocking over any of the items kept as obstruction. Later, the owners leave the white-and-brown coloured dog to cross the obstacle. The dog initially stands there looking confused and after some contemplation decides to jump over the items.

However, given the length of the obstacle course, the dog knocks over the items and lost the “competition” but ended up winning the hearts of netizens. The video has gone viral since it was posted and has garnered over 6.5 million views and over 63,000 retweets within three days.

'The dog wins, right?'

Netizens started sharing several other videos of cats and dogs to further the argument and some of them explained why the feline is able to cross such obstacles smoothly. Check out some of the reactions:

