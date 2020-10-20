Egyptian Police Officials Parade Bare-chested In Graduation Ceremony; Watch Viral Video

Footage from the graduation ceremony of a police academy in Egypt is going viral on social media with the newly-recruited officers parading shirtless. The video from the parade that is doing rounds on Twitter shows several bare-chested officers standing in attention positions on the roof of trucks, vans, cars, and boats, showing-off their ripped bodies. The ceremony was broadcasted on local media channels and was also live-streamed on YouTube. The commentator in the video can be heard calling the shirtless officers "strong men", adding that they represent the strength of Egypt.

Is anyone checking up on Sisi's Egypt pic.twitter.com/iMs6HK7qMc — bassem (@saadbassem) October 17, 2020

'Well oiled machine'

A user named @saadbassem shared a clip from the ceremony which showed the future police officers shirtless standing on top of a moving caravan. The user shared the video on October 17 and since then it has garnered more than 1.5 million views. Netizens are absolutely amazed at how future police officers are being paraded in their graduation/oath-taking ceremony, which according to them is meant to be a serious event. Many compared the event with a pride parade, while some filled the comment section with jokes and memes. Some also called out the double standard of the authorities as the conservative country has prosecuted several women in the past over "indecent" clothing.

The Egyptian Police calendar must be a bestseller... — Scott Ritter (@RealScottRitter) October 19, 2020

You can really tell the Egyptian military is a well oiled machine 😂 — Karl Schembri (@Karl_Schembri) October 18, 2020

They have soo much oil rubbed on their body that I am afraid US might attack and capture them 😆 — Shahbano Kamran (@shahbano_kamran) October 18, 2020

The event was attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who was the guest of honour and presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the new recruits. The graduation ceremony of the police cadets also saw several sporting events, including taekwondo and other gymnastic performances. The ceremony took place in New Cairo, a megacity on the outskirts of capital Cairo.

