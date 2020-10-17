Last Updated:

Birds Playing Guitar Video Goes Viral On Twitter Leaving Netizens Divided; Watch

Video of 70 birds jamming together and playing the guitar has created a tremendous buzz on Twitter recently. The viral clip was shared by user Rob N Roll.

Mamta Raut
Video of 70 birds jamming together and playing the guitar has created a tremendous buzz on Twitter recently. The viral clip was shared by user Rob N Roll, who wrote, “70 birds naturally playing the guitar in random synchronicity is one of my favourite art expos ever made”, on the application while displaying it online. Take a look at it here:

Netizens are loving the video which has already garnered more than 323K views. As reported by CBC, the living musical exhibits at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts where 70 zebra finches are set loose in an aviary where the only place for them to settle is the strings of 14 electric and bass guitars. Whenever the birds land, music is created which is then amplified through amplifiers stationed around the ivory.

The portal states that visitors are allowed to walk through the exhibition room in small groups. Additionally, they are also asked to remain calm during the visit as even they become a key part of the musical creation. The birds tend to react to their presence and hence a non-tranquil environment can cause a state of frenzy amongst the tiny creatures.

Along with this, the health of the birds is reportedly given utmost importance. A vet regularly visits the place to check on their health. Along with this, the cleanliness of the place is also considered a vital factor. Every morning, a clean-up crew tidies the room.

'What a crazy idea'

The video has received tremendous response on the internet. While some are left in awe, others do not seem to understand the art. Here’s a glimpse at how they are reacting after watching the video:

the birds look WAY comfortable with being in that room and hanging out on those guitars, so i'm gonna guess it's not as loud as the video makes it out to be. love the two preening each other at the end! lil rockstar babies

I never knew a bunch of birds would sound like Sonic Youth or all the noise rock bands @WillCrain2 used to listen to in the late 80s!

