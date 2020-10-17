Birds Playing Guitar Video Goes Viral On Twitter Leaving Netizens Divided; Watch

Video of 70 birds jamming together and playing the guitar has created a tremendous buzz on Twitter recently. The viral clip was shared by user Rob N Roll, who wrote, “70 birds naturally playing the guitar in random synchronicity is one of my favourite art expos ever made”, on the application while displaying it online. Take a look at it here:

70 birds naturally playing guitar in random synchronicity is one of my favorite art expos ever made



pic.twitter.com/jYW8CxDIWa — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) October 15, 2020

Netizens are loving the video which has already garnered more than 323K views. As reported by CBC, the living musical exhibits at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts where 70 zebra finches are set loose in an aviary where the only place for them to settle is the strings of 14 electric and bass guitars. Whenever the birds land, music is created which is then amplified through amplifiers stationed around the ivory.

The portal states that visitors are allowed to walk through the exhibition room in small groups. Additionally, they are also asked to remain calm during the visit as even they become a key part of the musical creation. The birds tend to react to their presence and hence a non-tranquil environment can cause a state of frenzy amongst the tiny creatures.

Along with this, the health of the birds is reportedly given utmost importance. A vet regularly visits the place to check on their health. Along with this, the cleanliness of the place is also considered a vital factor. Every morning, a clean-up crew tidies the room.

'What a crazy idea'

The video has received tremendous response on the internet. While some are left in awe, others do not seem to understand the art. Here’s a glimpse at how they are reacting after watching the video:

ALSO READ| When Neha Kakkar’s Beau Rohanpreet Sang In A Reality Show Hosted By Aditya Narayan

the birds look WAY comfortable with being in that room and hanging out on those guitars, so i'm gonna guess it's not as loud as the video makes it out to be. love the two preening each other at the end! lil rockstar babies

The replies man. Seems everyone on twitter isn't just an expert on Viruses & Azerbaijan but now we can add bird psychology to the list of things everyone on twitter is an expert on



They're pretty yappy creatures, how do 'well actually' guys know the guitar noise distresses them? — Lee (@pommylee) October 16, 2020

This sounds like the beginning of a black metal song pic.twitter.com/pZ6zV5CY3D — Frootie Smoothie (@Froot1718) October 16, 2020

ALSO READ| Justin Bieber's 'Lonely' Feature Jacob Tremblay From 'Room Fame' As A Young JB; Watch

You might think this is a cute video, but birds playing experimental art rock is a sign that they are under immense distress. Sad. — Hench 4 Life (@zombo_c0m) October 16, 2020

They probably considered using Epiphones, but then thought..."no, these birds are good enough players that it will hold them back". So they got Gibsons....sponsored by Fender. — Jason Pilling Music (@jasonhpilling) October 15, 2020

sparroway to heaven — Ian Dukes Injustice Rejecter (@ianpauldukes) October 15, 2020

@MuseZack this is amazing — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) October 15, 2020

I accidentally went to this in Montreal and it was both overwhelming and cool and not great sounding all at once. — Patrick Bryden (@patrickjbryden) October 15, 2020

Birds know how to jam.

Man This is Amazing pic.twitter.com/heNqxdGIeQ — VizeAisWorks(Vize Sensei)🇳🇱🇵🇭🇯🇵 (@AisVize) October 16, 2020

Fun concept. But it just sounds like long decay delay with a few random plucks. — Ed M (@EdPowdrhnd67) October 16, 2020

Epic. Better than most of Amnesiac. They'll be shocked when one of them starts cracking out Johnny B Goode! — Andy Pyke (@andy_pyke) October 16, 2020

I never knew a bunch of birds would sound like Sonic Youth or all the noise rock bands @WillCrain2 used to listen to in the late 80s!

ALSO READ| Vidyut Jammwal Can't Stop Laughing On Unique Workout Video, Conveys Message Through It

Why do people pretend this is art?



It sounds and looks *awful*. — David Orr (@orrdavid) October 16, 2020

ALSO READ| LeBron James Talking To Larry O’Brien Trophy Goes Viral, Makes 'cheating' Claims: Watch

I love everything about your tweet — Lorinda Hayes (@lorindahayes) October 15, 2020

In the crowd: "FREEBIIIIRRRDDD!!!" — MummyJoe (@monkeyjoe) October 15, 2020

Is the music piped out of the space? Otherwise, wouldn’t the birds be distressed by the noise? — ollie (@_olliemorgan) October 16, 2020

That is nuts! Would've been interesting if they put a capo on a couple of the guitars lol — scallop (@_199d) October 16, 2020

Sadly it also sounds like me messing with my electric guitar. Maybe I need more birds.... — Steven Hesselton (@guitarramones) October 16, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.