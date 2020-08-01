Video Of Cat Playing With Owner's Laptop Goes Viral; Netizens Amused

In a bizarre video that is going viral on social media, a cat can be seen helping its owner work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The video shared on Reddit by a user named 'u/BigEconomy1' is garnering a lot of attention since being shared. In the video, the feline can be seen smoothly raising one of its front limbs and then tapping on the 'Caps' key of its owner's laptop. The post has received more than 5,000 votes since being shared two days ago and 99 percent of those are upvotes.

"My cat trying to help me work from home," u/BigEconomy1 captioned the post on Reddit. Netizens are flooding the post with intriguing comments as one user wrote, "What if your cat just came up and started typing on the keyboard and actually did your work." Another user commented, "Pretty sure you do need the caps lock. The kitty says so and so you must yell at everyone from now on. If they don’t like it, tell them to take it up with your pussy." Another user jokingly captioned the post as 'Cats Lock'.

Burglar cat

In another incident, a burglar feline was busted on camera while trying to steal the stack of notes from a pub in Russia. The CCTV footage that went viral on social media, a sly cat can be seen trying to escape after looting the cash twice from a pub in the southwestern region of Krasnodar Krai. In the video, the sly cat was captured fleeing with a bundle of notes while clearly scared of getting caught as it nervously toppled on the counter. Immediately, the cat burglar came in the notice of a Samaritan who stopped the feline after it was caught red-handed.

