The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Video: Mother Elephant Helps Newborn To Take First Steps, Internet All Hearts

What’s Viral

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a mother elephant helping a newborn baby to take first steps and teaching the baby to maintain balance.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
elephant

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a mother elephant helping a newborn baby to take first steps. Through the video, the calf can be seen trying to walk on its own feet and even after falling on its knees, it refused to give up. The adorable video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan, and the video shows how the baby elephant's mother helped it take weight on those tiny legs. 

READ: South Africa: Herd Of Elephants Might Face Slaughter After They Killed Conservationist

Netizens amused

The video was shared with a caption, "While mother helping him in taking the weight on those tiny legs. In elephants birth is the most important function for family." The mother helped the baby get up after it fell down. She also teaches the baby to use the trunk to maintain balance on its feet. Netizens were amused by the heartwarming video and expressed their thoughts. 

READ: New Jersey: 65-foot-tall Landmark Elephant Lucy To Be Listed On Airbnb

READ: Kerela's Much-loved Elephant 'Jumbo King Padmanabhan' Passes Away At The Age Of 84

READ: Baby Elephant Stuck In Mud Gets Eaten Alive By A Pack Of Hyenas, Mother Dies Days Later

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Iran
JAISHANKAR ON GLOBAL CRITICISM
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA CELEBRATES 100 DAYS GOVT
BJP
PATHAK SAYS WILL NOT QUIT BJP
SBI
SBI CHAIRMAN PRESS CON HIGHLIGHTS
Shaheen Bagh
BABA RAMDEV ON DELHI RIOTS
Always
TENDULKAR'S NOSTALGIC WISH FOR VIV