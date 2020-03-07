Video: Mother Elephant Helps Newborn To Take First Steps, Internet All Hearts

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a mother elephant helping a newborn baby to take first steps. Through the video, the calf can be seen trying to walk on its own feet and even after falling on its knees, it refused to give up. The adorable video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan, and the video shows how the baby elephant's mother helped it take weight on those tiny legs.

While Mother helping him in taking the weight on those tiny legs. In elephants birth is the most important function for family. pic.twitter.com/iFHHVJoJfL — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 6, 2020

Netizens amused

The video was shared with a caption, "While mother helping him in taking the weight on those tiny legs. In elephants birth is the most important function for family." The mother helped the baby get up after it fell down. She also teaches the baby to use the trunk to maintain balance on its feet. Netizens were amused by the heartwarming video and expressed their thoughts.

I love this video's — Pvk Vijju (@pendem_pvk) March 6, 2020

The more I learn about Elephants, the more they fascinate me with their intelligence. I love and respect them even more. 🙂❤ — Swayamsiddha (@Swayamsiddha9) March 6, 2020

Mother Nature. — akhil (@ackhillies) March 6, 2020

He's so cute☺☺☺ — vineeta jha (@vineetajha) March 6, 2020

first step 🐾🐾🐾 😍 start to the long walks🐾🐾🐾🐾🐘 — Gayathri 🇮🇳 (@Kannaninradhai) March 6, 2020

Made my day — PM (@SoULinStillNESS) March 6, 2020

Elephants live in one of the most close knit families headed by a Matriarch comprising of mainly females and males upto adolescence where babysitting is a shared job — IIIIIIIIII (@_NairFYI) March 6, 2020

On an avg, how many times can a female elephant give birth to a baby elephant? — dimaagkoshot (@dimaagkoshot) March 6, 2020

