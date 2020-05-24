Elephant Casually Enters Army Canteen And Starts Tossing Furniture; Watch

A video of an elephant walking into an Army canteen in Narangi Cantonment has resurfaced on the internet. The short clip shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda shows the Asiatic elephant casually strolling into the building and tossing furniture around. Nanda, in the caption, wrote that it is ‘amazing’ to see the ten-feet-high animal with around 5000kg of weight gets inside the room in search of food.

In the 51-second-clip, while the tusker can be seen tossing the furniture, a man can also be seen trying to scare the animal with a small flame that he has lit on paper. The elephant, however, seems unperturbed and does not get scared even after the flame was tossed in its direction. Another man then enters the room with a larger flame to scare the tusker and the huge animal then can be seen leaving the canteen. Nanda in the caption also wrote, “Animals have an innate fear of fire having seen the danger of forest fires. Survival instinct tells them to avoid it”.

Netizens suggest providing food

Shared on May 24, the video has been viewed more than 5,000 times. With hundreds of likes, several internet users flooded the comment section. While some suggested providing some food to the animal the next time it comes, others were amazed to see the huge animal casually entering the canteen. One internet user said, “The army men should have provided some food to the elephant”. Another user added, “Cute rowdy”.

