Two Tiger Siblings Practice Hunting; Check Out Incredible Pics

Tigers are often looked as being one of the most beautiful yet ferocious animals and recently several pictures of two tiger siblings ‘practicing’ together have gone viral. The two siblings are believed to be practicing for when they have to hunt for their own food. In a series of pictures, the two can be seen attacking each other and probably teaching each other new tricks which might come in handy later.

While in one picture, the two can be seen standing on their hind legs, in another image, one of the tigers can be seen dodging the other. The pictures are now making rounds on the internet as the images have left the users amazed. Shared by China Daily, the caption of the tweet reads, “Two tiger siblings are captured in a spectacular duel, but the pair are actually practising for when they have to hunt”.

Even though shared just a few hours ago, the post has managed to receive several likes. One internet user even explained that the two siblings are probably preparing themselves when they have to fight for their territory. Another user even called it a ‘drill’.

more likely when they have to fight for territory, look at the posture, they don't need those postures for deer but for another tiger — Bhekuzulu Khumalo (@bhekukhumalo) May 24, 2020

A drill to make a living. — 北村 和彦 (@D9fglkl1oIz3ydI) May 24, 2020

Tigers have an enormous body size, and when it comes to hunting and killing, it is believed that its front hand is enough to kill a person or an animal, or at least break one’s bones. They are also one of the most humble species and several foresters also reported that in the wildlife the male tigers allow the female and cubs to eat first. The wild animal is also known to enjoy a surprise kill, due to their stripe camouflage, the tigers hide behind thick bushes and attack their victim from behind it.

