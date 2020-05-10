Elephant Chases The Forest Department Jeep In Anger; Watch Video

A video of an aggravated elephant near the Thadagam area in Tamil Nadu in which it can be seen chasing the forest department jeep has shocked the internet. In the 1 minute and 20-second-long clip shared by the Indian Forest officer Susanta Nanda, the aggravated beast can be seen chasing the forest officials as they struggle to speed away in order to avert the accident.

With over 3.5k views, Susanta captioned the video saying that forest life wasn’t all about beauty but also challenges when the beasts teach some important life lessons. He added that the crew was lucky that they made it out unharmed. Twitter users poured a slew of reaction on the video saying that there was a probability that the siren on the jeep must have annoyed the creature. The patrol jeep can be seen driving on the reverse gear as the crew hurries to save their lives from the wrath of the gigantic elephant in the national reserve. They, however, have a close call with the animal but somehow manage to escape.

Forest life is not all beauty.

Beast can teach you life lessons many times🙏



It happened near Thadagam area Tamil Nadu. That’s the TN forest department jeep.



Elephant rips off the truck bonnet

In a similar incident earlier, a video of an angry elephant chasing a truck and then snapping off its bonnet had emerged on the internet. The 51-second was shared with a caption "Terrifying chase down yesterday by angry Karnataka elephant, rips off truck bonnet with tusks". The incident reportedly took place in Karnataka and came into the attention of the wildlife experts who expressed shock at the incident.

In the video, the elephant was seen marching towards the truck in anger as the driver hurriedly reverse drives the truck to escape the elephant’s fury. The elephant then rams his tusks into the truck and rips off the bonnet of the truck and hurls it into the air. The truck driver screams and struggles to take the vehicle back in control as it goes swinging in a whirlwind. The horrifying video garnered several reactions across social media as users were surprised at how aggravated the elephants could get making it a life-threatening affair for the humans in the vicinity.

