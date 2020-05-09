Video Of ‘two-headed Dragon’ Having His 'double Meal' Leaves Netizens Amazed

IFS Officer Susanta Nanda recently took to Twitter to share an ‘amazing’ short clip of a ‘two-headed dragon’ having a ‘double meal’. According to an international media report, the ‘dragon’ lizard was born in China and is known as a ‘double-domed lizard’. In the video, one can see the ‘two-headed dragon’ gobbling away woodlice.

The video shared by Nanda on May 9 has gone viral. The video has been viewed more than 2,000 times and several internet users were ‘amazed’ to see the ‘unique’ animal. It is reportedly believed that the right-headed twin is more dominant, as it mostly controls the body. The left, however, is believed to ‘just an accessory.

IFS officers have been sharing a lot of videos and pictures since the coronavirus lockdown began in India. They have been sharing videos of elephants, civet, bison, deer reclaiming the streets of cities and towns amid the nationwide curfew that has been imposed since March 25. Just another day, one Indian Forest Service officer shared a video of the colourful chestnut eared aracari, and also a video of an owner feeding three chicks.

