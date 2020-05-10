Video: Poplar Fluff Burns To Reveal The Grass Below, Netizens Call It 'surreal'

A video of an accidental torching of a park in Spain's Calahorra has left the netizens flabbergasted. The 55-second clip that has amassed over 36,000 views portrays a fire that blazes on the boundary of the park but proceeds like a wave without scorching the wooden benches and trees in the path. In a surreal visual experience, the fire was a planned phenomenon with the purpose of smoldering the poplar seeds.

Originally shared on Reddit by the user named TheRosaryIsles, the clip portrays Fluff Burning practice in Spain that is a visual retreat in which the poplar tree seeds burn like a line of fire across a field. Unusual, to say the least, the video looks like a digital edit, however, it has really been shot in Spain. Social media users have been rendered speechless to watch the popular video shot at the park (Parque del Cidacos) in Calahorra, a municipality in La Rioja, Spain. A local media outlet reported that the “white cloak” had covered Parque del Cidacos for the last few days, but that this fire suddenly turned everything green, in literal translation.

Fire eliminated 'lint'

On a web page dedicated to the information about the “fluff” phenomenon in Spain, the city of Calgary wrote, “Poplar trees are the most common shade trees found in Calgary. Poplars offer a number of unique advantages to residents, but they’re still sometimes perceived as annoying". “The City values all healthy trees and while our policy is to remove only those trees that are dead, dying, severely diseased, or posing a threat to public safety, we strive to find a solution to our city’s poplar tree concerns,” it further explained. Therefore, the city has burned a white cloak of poplar fluff on the green areas as the moment was captured by an individual. Calgary's Poplar trees website wrote, “fire has eliminated the lint, revealing the green color of the lawn before the gaze and surprise of those who have been caught that moment in the park of the town of La Rioja,” highlighting the importance of the practice.

