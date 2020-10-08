Elephant Sprays Water On Camel; Netizens Hail Friendship

A heart-melting footage of a baby elephant pouring water at a camel with his trunk has won him laurels on the internet. Shared by the Indian Forest officer Susanta Nanda, the nearly 11-second video portrays a caring comrade helping a friend in need, demonstrating the traits of kindness. While infant elephants are often sighted playing notorious tricks, this one diligent elephant has got the internet agreeing that there's a lot humans “can learn from animals”.

Susanta captioned the footage, saying, that the thoughtful elephant was seen sprinting back and forth a fence loading water in its trunk and spraying it on a camel. His friend presumably seems to enjoy the bath as it relishes the cool, standing a few feet away separated by a wooden fence. Clearly, the two animals share a great bond as they can be seen cherishing each other’s company. Users in the video’s comment section claimed that the animal appeared like it smiled while carrying out the task. The little tusker can be seen filled with enthusiasm as he sprays water from the nearby jet on the solitary camel who doesn’t seem to mind. However, it remained a mystery if the animal was playing around or extending help as one user pointed out, “Is elephant laughing after teasing camel ?”

Keeping the camel cool😎 pic.twitter.com/9szV1xcPlN — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 7, 2020

Read: Elderly Man Shows Off His Suit With Sleek Spin; Netizens Say 'Michael Jackson Dancing'

Read: Mike Pence's Housefly Moment Has Netizens Demanding A Jeff Goldblum SNL Skit, Here's Why

Netizens hail compassionate baby

Instantly, users poured in laughter emoticons, virtual hearts, and smiles at the baby elephant, calling him compassionate and full of love. Some even called the tusker a notorious baby who was just playing around. However, users were impressed at the compassionate act and the understanding between the two creatures, as they considerably agreed, “Animals are, far better in helping others even without a request”.” Nah, he's more likely teasing the camel,” suspected one other. “Just look at that smile,” said the third.

Seems like very close friends — venkatesh (@halsurvenka) October 7, 2020

Such a smart and caring animal! 💜 I hope they will stop being murdered, taken out of their natural homes for human entertainemt (zoo, circus etc) and otherwise cruely treated!! — Angie Ⓥ🌱🌷🧘‍♀️🕉✌♥️🐾🐕🐈🐖🐄🌞🎶🐋🐬 (@InspireMe4444) October 7, 2020

Is elephant baby's are one of the naughtiest among all?😁 — Ray (@ambik15) October 7, 2020

Is this a zoo set up? The animals are each in enclosure, so not sure if this is a sanctuary. — Gargi RayChakraborty (@MafiaSmom) October 7, 2020

Who said sense of humor was restricted to humans...elephants have aplenty... 😆 — BhavnaK (@BhavnaK) October 7, 2020

And..

The Elephant's smile..

not to be missed..🥰🥰 — Punam Kerketta (@kerketta_punam) October 7, 2020

Is elephant laughing after teasing camel ? — Sachin (@SachinDhumal_) October 7, 2020

Animals are,far better in helping others even without a request;; — Dr.Raju (@drtnraju) October 7, 2020

omg... he even smiled at the end ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘 — Hills' King (@ResistantHindu) October 7, 2020

Read: When Rajinikanth Danced With Cartoon Rabbits And Elephants In 'Raja Chinna Roja'; Watch

Read: Baby Elephant Enjoys Fun 'bath Time' In Water-filled Tub, Makes Netizens Go 'awww'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.