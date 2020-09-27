Baby Elephant Enjoys Fun 'bath Time' In Water-filled Tub, Makes Netizens Go 'awww'

A video of a baby elephant enjoying fun bath time in a tub of water has gone viral on social media. The video, shared by a Twitter user, shows an elephant calf enjoying a bath in a tub full of water, at what appears to be an elephant care centre. In the video, the baby elephant can be seen walking towards a tub of water while the caretaker sprays water on it. The baby elephant goes and takes a dip after cutely climbing in the tub.

Read: Elephant Calves' Tussle Over A Treat From The Wilderness Of Kenya Goes Viral On Twitter

Bath time 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/rRXrFVSGK7 — ⚽ Simon BRFC Hopkins ⚽ (@HopkinsBRFC) September 26, 2020

Read: Karnataka: Cute Bond Between Baby Elephant And Trainer Wins Internet, Watch Video

The video has garnered more than 2,800 views since it was shared a couple of hours ago. Netizens have flooded the comment section of the post with heartfelt messages and love for the adorable calf. "Could there be anything sweeter?" wrote one individual. Another user commented, "That is beautiful. A breath of fresh air. My favourite animal." One user wrote that he would happily ask Santa Claus a baby elephant this Christmas.

Lovely — Helen (@hjeffries5) September 27, 2020

Twitter at its bestest. https://t.co/b5bopYKHfG — Tony T#Care home dodger.. (@TonyT41006860) September 26, 2020

Read: Video: Goose Battles Mischievous Baby Elephant, Calf's Reaction Wins Internet

Cute elephant baby gets a lesson from mother

In another video that had gone viral recently, a mother elephant got angry on its calf for playing in the water for too long and then overturned the bucket. The video shared by the Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda showed the baby elephant splashing water in a black-coloured tub when the mother overturns the tub with its trunk prompting the baby elephant to stand calmly beside its mother. Nanda shared the video with a caption that such a situation "happens with all children".

Happens with all kids!



Mama gets upset when child plays in water for a long time. pic.twitter.com/7uGszSdO4Y — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 11, 2020

Read: Mother Elephant Gets Angry On Its Baby For Playing In Water For Too Long; Watch



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.