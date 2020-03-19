The Debate
'Elephantine Hangover': Elephants Pass Out After Drinking Whiskey, Netizens In Split

What’s Viral

Elephants were travelling in a herd of 14 in search of food and corn when two of them got distracted by the reserve of nearly 30kg alcohol and got drunk.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
elephants

A picture of two drunk male elephants taking a nap is going viral on the internet. Posted on the microblogging site Twitter by an IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal, it portrays the two elephants who consumed corn whiskey after they deviated from their herd in Yunnan province, China. The story has sparked laughter across the internet as users cracked jokes, while some commented that the picture was “extremely sweet”.  

Dhaliwal wrote in the caption that the duo was travelling in a herd of 14 elephants when they got distracted by the reserve of nearly 30 kilograms alcohol. He said that the clan was out in search of corn and food in the forest. They were raiding the area when two of the mates came across the liquor store and sniffed it with their trunk. Not just that, they managed to remove the lid of the barrels and started drinking. 

A forest inspection in charge, Parveen kaswaan, also shared the post saying that the elephants were usually an expert in finding the alcohol, especially in the tribal belt of Handiya. “As a fact, elephants are fond of alcohol,” he wrote on Twitter. Adding a humorous streak to the post he said that it looked the elephants were thinking to sanitize their trunks with the alcohol in China due to the coronavirus but instead got drunk.  

Netizens amused

The users on Twitter outpoured reactions, calling the passed-out elephants “too cute to handle”. “Trunken party,” commented a user. “Elephantine hangover,” joked another. “I am sure Gujarat Police may try to take bribe from them,” wrote a third. The Tweet has garnered over 1.4k likes and 5.8k likes separately. It has been retweeted 1.3k times as it continues to be circulated on social media. 

First Published:
