'Elephantine Hangover': Elephants Pass Out After Drinking Whiskey, Netizens In Split

A picture of two drunk male elephants taking a nap is going viral on the internet. Posted on the microblogging site Twitter by an IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal, it portrays the two elephants who consumed corn whiskey after they deviated from their herd in Yunnan province, China. The story has sparked laughter across the internet as users cracked jokes, while some commented that the picture was “extremely sweet”.

Dhaliwal wrote in the caption that the duo was travelling in a herd of 14 elephants when they got distracted by the reserve of nearly 30 kilograms alcohol. He said that the clan was out in search of corn and food in the forest. They were raiding the area when two of the mates came across the liquor store and sniffed it with their trunk. Not just that, they managed to remove the lid of the barrels and started drinking.

Xishuangbana, Yunnan, China. 11 March, a herd of 14 elephants went to village. Looking for corn and other foodstuffs. Apparently, They also polished 30 KG of corn whisky!

Two of the males got completely drunk, and made themselves a pair of cutest internet sensation in China. pic.twitter.com/bflXHa8sST — HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) March 18, 2020

A forest inspection in charge, Parveen kaswaan, also shared the post saying that the elephants were usually an expert in finding the alcohol, especially in the tribal belt of Handiya. “As a fact, elephants are fond of alcohol,” he wrote on Twitter. Adding a humorous streak to the post he said that it looked the elephants were thinking to sanitize their trunks with the alcohol in China due to the coronavirus but instead got drunk.

Meanwhile few #elephants decided to use alcohol to sanitize trunks in Wunnan, China. They were raiding crops somehow found wine. And the look after drinking too much. As a fact elephants are fond of alcohol, they are good at finding that also, especially Handiya in tribal belts. pic.twitter.com/K77fYuiFqr — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) March 18, 2020

When they were all sober. In tribal belts people hide country made alcohol but somehow elephants find it. They mark the houses also where they found that last time. If they see drunk people they get irritated also, since it was not shared with them. All credits in pics. 11/3/20 pic.twitter.com/ESYtPsrd68 — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) March 18, 2020

Some are surprised on knowing that Elephants like alcohol. They like it a lot. Even Mahua fruits & ripened pineapple, jackfruit. They dig the locations where tribals store that country made liquor. Waise this is time of Handiya, in tribal belts you will see many selling them. — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) March 18, 2020

Netizens amused

The users on Twitter outpoured reactions, calling the passed-out elephants “too cute to handle”. “Trunken party,” commented a user. “Elephantine hangover,” joked another. “I am sure Gujarat Police may try to take bribe from them,” wrote a third. The Tweet has garnered over 1.4k likes and 5.8k likes separately. It has been retweeted 1.3k times as it continues to be circulated on social media.

They look so beautiful — Arpita 🇮🇳 (@arpita_dg) March 18, 2020

Lovely 🥰🥰 — Sajeeta Sarangi Tripathy (@TripathySajeeta) March 18, 2020

I adore them 😍😍 — La'i (@Lai_luuu) March 19, 2020

They are looking soooooo cute🙈 — vandana (@vandana20532855) March 18, 2020

Two old friends after a good night-out — Priyvrat Gadhvi (@Priyvratgadhvi) March 18, 2020

Sanitise their trunks, eh ?😄😆

They should be encouraged to raid Hooch dens ! — Shyam Prasad Rao (@ShyamPrasadRao1) March 18, 2020

Ha ha. Jharkhand and Odisha elephants 😜😜😜 — Ratan Singhdeo (@ratanraj2020) March 18, 2020

Why should homo sapiens have all the fun? :) — Kunal (@Kunal92284521) March 18, 2020

😂😂 Drunk and Majestic. — Two Tiktok dances locked! (@wambuiwaithaka) March 19, 2020

This is cute 😂😂 — 🌸 (@parashikha) March 18, 2020

Heaven's feeling 😂😂 — Sajeeta Sarangi Tripathy (@TripathySajeeta) March 18, 2020

