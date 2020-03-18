The Debate
Mongoose Fights Cobra In The Middle Of The Road, Video Leaves Netizens 'fascinated'

What’s Viral

A video of a fight between a mongoose and a cobra in the middle of the road has taken the internet by storm, netizens find it 'fascinating'.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mongoose

A video of a fight between a mongoose and a cobra in the middle of the road has taken the internet by storm. The one-minute two-second video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda captures the hassle between the civet-like mammal and the poisonous snake, both trying to kill each other. In the end, the mongoose is also seen attacking the cobra with its sharp paws, which eventually led to the death of the serpent. 

READ: Woman Doesn't Leave Home For 2 Days After Spotting A Snake Only To Find It Wasn't Real

'Fascinating'

The video has now gone viral of several social media platforms. The clip shared by the IFS officer has been viewed more than 24,000 times and has also garnered thousands of likes and comments. In the comments thread, Nanda himself also explained, “The grudge match was popularized by Rudyard Kipling’s 1894 short story - Rikki Tikki Tavi - is a must-read for younger generations”. 

While one Twitter user shared further information on the mongoose and their tolerance to venoms, other internet users also found the video ‘fascinating’. One user asked a question as well, “Why does the mongoose hate snake so much?” Another user also commented, “Wow! What a fight”. 

READ: 'Couldn’t Believe Our Eyes': Mother Squirrel Battles Cobra To Protect Her Babies, Watch

READ: Redback Spider Beats Baby Brown Snake In Deadly Battle, Watch Video

READ: Video Of Woodpecker Fighting Snake To Save Its Babies Goes Viral

 

 

First Published:
