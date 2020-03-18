Mongoose Fights Cobra In The Middle Of The Road, Video Leaves Netizens 'fascinated'

A video of a fight between a mongoose and a cobra in the middle of the road has taken the internet by storm. The one-minute two-second video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda captures the hassle between the civet-like mammal and the poisonous snake, both trying to kill each other. In the end, the mongoose is also seen attacking the cobra with its sharp paws, which eventually led to the death of the serpent.

Animals trying to kill a snake is akin to suicide, but mangoose have tricks of their own.Residing for millions of years alongside them, they have adopted to its venom. Agility, thick coats & glycoprotein production makes it immune to venom.Thick jaws brings cobra down in seconds. pic.twitter.com/d32TmUTjcJ — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 16, 2020

'Fascinating'

The video has now gone viral of several social media platforms. The clip shared by the IFS officer has been viewed more than 24,000 times and has also garnered thousands of likes and comments. In the comments thread, Nanda himself also explained, “The grudge match was popularized by Rudyard Kipling’s 1894 short story - Rikki Tikki Tavi - is a must-read for younger generations”.

While one Twitter user shared further information on the mongoose and their tolerance to venoms, other internet users also found the video ‘fascinating’. One user asked a question as well, “Why does the mongoose hate snake so much?” Another user also commented, “Wow! What a fight”.

U r wrong sir Mangoose are not immune to all venoms. Mangoose immune to only neurotoxic venom not hemotoxin. So Mangoose usual prey are cobras not vipers.. — Pavankumar akkalkot (@pmakkalkot) March 16, 2020

Funny how we naturally and immediately take side of the mongoose in such an encounter. Maybe because mongoose doesn't kill humans, atleast not as often as snakes do. #mongoose #survivalofthefittest — Sidhanshu Kale (@sidhanshuk) March 18, 2020

I thought these two animals were set against each other by humans for human entertainment. This looks like a naturally occurring event which the mongoose chose, being the faster moving quadruped? — EllyseAdele Vitiello (@Ellysiumfields) March 17, 2020

