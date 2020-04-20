Photo Of Elephant Entering A House Breaks Internet, Netizens Ask 'who Is He Looking For?'

Elephants are known to be one of the most sociable animals and a photograph that has surfaced on the internet is proof of it. IFS officer Susanta Nanda recently took to Twitter to post a photograph of a tusker who could be seen entering a house in Eravikulam National Park in Idduki district of Kerala. In the caption, Nanda took a jibe that the elephant apparently knocked at the door to check for humans living inside amidst lockdown.

When the elephant knocked at the door to check for the humans staying indoors since lockdown😊

From Eravikulam National Park. Idduki district of Kerala. pic.twitter.com/zCON0zcsaS — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 19, 2020

Netizens curious

The photograph that was shared on April 19 has taken the internet by storm, garnering nearly 2,000 likes. The post has also received nearly 350 retweets and comments from netizens who were left in awe. Yet, many others on the internet dished out jokes questioning who was to the elephant looking for.

He was looking for his friend the giraffe 🦒.Tall friends society. — PRADEEP M GEORGE (@pradeepmgeorge) April 19, 2020

Was there food inside? — Arjun Gopalaswamy (@ArjunGswamy) April 19, 2020

Awwww... So adorable... Checking the well being probably. — Viola (@Viola94740823) April 19, 2020

Sir, elephant has come to forest office to express its gratitude for lockdown. — Pipalkoti (@Pipalkoti) April 19, 2020

Elephants suffering from Stockholm syndrome. — Sumon Kar 🇬🇧🇮🇳🇪🇺 (@5K4R) April 19, 2020

How did the elephant enter the office?

Through the open door. 😂 — As the Crow Cries (@iCrowCries) April 19, 2020

Omg! He can breakthrough too! — Heena Mehta (@HeenaMe61603627) April 19, 2020

Patrolling streets

Another incident from Kerala saw an elephant patrolling the streets so as to check the lockdown. The clip of the incident was posted by IFS officer Sudha Ramen on Twitter. Along with the clip she said that the tusker called “Padaiyappa” was on the streets to check the imposition of the lockdown. She also revealed that it wasn't the first time that Padaiyappa has visited the town adding that the residents were familiar with the giant animal.

