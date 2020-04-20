Photo Of Elephant Entering A House Breaks Internet, Netizens Ask 'who Is He Looking For?'

What’s Viral

IFS officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to post a photograph of a tusker who could be seen entering a house in Eravikulam National Park in Kerala.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Photograph of elephant entering house surfaces, netizens question 'who is he looking for?'

Elephants are known to be one of the most sociable animals and a photograph that has surfaced on the internet is proof of it. IFS officer Susanta Nanda recently took to Twitter to post a photograph of a tusker who could be seen entering a house in Eravikulam National Park in Idduki district of Kerala. In the caption, Nanda took a jibe that the elephant apparently knocked at the door to check for humans living inside amidst lockdown. 

Netizens curious

The photograph that was shared on April 19 has taken the internet by storm, garnering nearly 2,000 likes. The post has also received nearly 350 retweets and comments from netizens who were left in awe. Yet, many others on the internet dished out jokes questioning who was to the elephant looking for.

Read: Thailand: Herd Of Elephants Crosses Highway, Traffic Stops To Watch The 'amazing Sight'

Read: Kerala: Elephant 'patrols' Streets At Night Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Watch Video

Patrolling streets

Another incident from Kerala saw an elephant patrolling the streets so as to check the lockdown. The clip of the incident was posted by IFS officer Sudha Ramen on Twitter. Along with the clip she said that the tusker called “Padaiyappa” was on the streets to check the imposition of the lockdown. She also revealed that it wasn't the first time that Padaiyappa has visited the town adding that the residents were familiar with the giant animal.

Read: Video Of Elephant Cleaning Its Toes With Stick Leaves Netizens Amazed

Read: Video: Odisha's 'most Known Elephant' Throws Mud At A Visitor

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories