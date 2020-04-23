YouTube's First-Ever Video Features A Boy In Close Proximity With Elephants; Watch

Founded by the three former PayPal employees namely Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim, YouTube is an American online video-sharing platform headquartered in San Bruno, California. YouTube was created 15 years ago and on April 23, today, the first-ever YouTube video was shared. Read details.

The first-ever video was shared by a YouTube-user on April 23 in San Diego. As seen in the video shared, a young boy can be seen all impressed with an elephant in a zoo. Explaining the body structure of the elephant, the anonymous boy states that he felt ‘cool’ to have witnessed the elephant’s long nose. Take a look at the video shared:

Social impact of YouTube

Video is an increasingly popular content channel for marketers, as a branded video has a high impact on consumers’ purchase decision-making and YouTube is one of the first video-streaming platforms in the world that are the business organisations' foremost choice when it comes to advertising, brand awareness and a lot more. As the world's largest video hosting website, YouTube has had an impact in many fields, like educational content, for individuals. YouTube has become an important 'visual journalism'' platform, both for established news organisations and for citizen eyewitness contributions. Thanks to YouTube, several alternative news organisations have established their own YouTube channels that reach a wider audience.

YouTube

Learning's paused? Not anymore!

