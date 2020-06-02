Elon Musk's Break From Twitter Triggers Memes, Netizens Ask 'going To Mars?'

Twitter users and memers have used SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s announcement of taking a break from the microblogging site as an opportunity to crack ‘space jokes’. While some people predicted that Musk might be travelling to ‘another planet’, others joked about him talking in terms of ‘Mars time and not Earth time’. Just days after all eyes were on SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for carrying out a historic Crew Dragon launch along with NASA, he has announced a break from Twitter “for a while” on June 2. Without providing any reason for the abrupt announcement, Musk, who has been active on the platform for a long time, said he would be “off” the microblogging website.

Read - Russian Space Chief Dmitry Rogozin On Elon Musk's Trampoline Taunt: 'I Loved His Joke'

Read - SpaceX's Mission Space-suits Will 'probably' Be Available As Merchandise, Says Elon Musk

‘Time for new planet’

Even though Musk’s post drew mixed reactions with some criticising him for not voicing any stance on the death of George Floyd or Black Lives Matter, others joked about how it is his ‘time to move on to new planet’. One of the Twitter users even mocked the SpaceX CEO, who is moderately active on social media, and said ‘it won’t be long till you’re back’. One internet user even brought in Marvel’s Avengers and predicted ‘Ironman is coming'.

See you in an hour... — Ran NeuNer (@cryptomanran) June 2, 2020

You were talking about Earth time

Elon was talking about Mars time — xbtSimpson (@_cryptocoin) June 2, 2020

Getting a software update? pic.twitter.com/NmvgQEoFNi — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) June 2, 2020

Read - Elon Musk Signing 'off Twitter For A While' After Successful SpaceX Launch

You’re not allowed to leave and go to mars while we’re all stuck here with riots, virus panic, murder hornets and Ebola. At least take some of us with you. 😂 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 2, 2020

going to mars is more important... — ex16MC (@AlanMixVEVO) June 2, 2020

On to new planet 🤔 https://t.co/b2WFZXKVU2 — Imperfect Human Being🇮🇳 (@abstruse_b) June 2, 2020

Read - Elon Musk Retweets 9-year-old Tweet To Mark Crew Dragon Launch; Here's The Reason

Read - Elon Musk's Girlfriend Grimes Reveals Nickname Of Their Newborn Son

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.