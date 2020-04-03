Lionel Messi’s £11m Private Plane Avoids Crash, Forced To Make Emergency Landing: Report

Football fans on social media quickly turned their attention to the news of a Lionel Messi private plane that required an emergency landing. The Lionel Messi private plane was reportedly forced to land at the same strip it took off from 43 minutes later at Zaventem Airport. The reason behind the 'Messi plane emergency landing' was reportedly due to a technical fault within the aircraft.

Lionel Messi private plane: Messi plane landing emergency

According to The Sun, the Lionel Messi private plane was made in Argentina, customized to the Barcelona star's liking. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner purchased the Lionel Messi private plane, which is officially termed as the 'Gulfstream V', two years ago for around £11.5 million (€13 million). The features of the Lionel Messi private plane include its very own kitchen, two bathrooms and enough seats for 16 passengers. Stylishly enough, the chairs can also be folded up and turned into eight beds for luxury travel.

Lionel Messi new private jet 🔥

Money sweet abeg ❤🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/ofPgoFcRqc — Barcelona In Pidgin (@BarcelonaPidgin) December 11, 2018

Lionel Messi plane emergency landing at Brussels Airport

According to reports from The Sun, the location for the Lionel Messi plane emergency landing was at Zaventem Airport in Brussels. The Lionel Mesi private plane was on its way to Tenerife in the Canary Islands when it suffered technical issues. According to reports, the Lionel Messi private plane took off from Zaventem airport at 10:35 am local time and then touched down at the same spot at 11:18 am returning to the Belgian capital.

Lionel Messi plane emergency landing: The plane route

The plane's emergency landing may have been caused due to the jet flying to several locations yesterday. The Lionel Messi private plane reportedly travelled from San Carlos de Bariloche in Argentina to Guararapes airport in Recife, Brazil, nearly a six-hour journey by flight. The plane then took off from Recife at 7:19 pm local time last night, making the 9-hour journey to Brussels, landing this morning at 9:18 am. There were no confirmed reports that Barcelona talisman was in the aircraft during the Messi plane emergency landing news. The last update on Lionel Messi's whereabouts was that he was in quarantine with his family at his Barcelona home. Brussels airport also refused to provide further comments on the incident due to GDPR legislation.

