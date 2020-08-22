Emmy-winner Director Helmed DNC From His Living Room; Fiance Reveals Interesting Details

While the virtual Democratic National Convention saw a wide range of people, the man behind hosting and making sure that the event happened glitch-free worked barefoot from his living room. A Twitter user recently took to the micro-blogging website and informed that Glenn Weiss, who is an American producer and director and also an Emmy winner, helmed the DNC with ‘pants on but no shoes’.

Amazing fact: apparently the DNC convention was helmed from (Emmy winner) Glenn Weiss's living room in Brentwood. He had pants on but no shoes. pic.twitter.com/urM6y1Zxk3 — John Brownlow (@JohnBrownlow) August 21, 2020

Weiss has won 14 Emmy Awards and six Directors Guild of America awards as a director and producer for various awards shows and reality shows, including Tony Awards, Kennedy Center Honors, and Academy Awards. Back in 2018, the American producer-director also made headlines for proposing his then-girlfriend and now fiancé Jan Svendsen during his acceptance speech for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for his work on that year’s Academy Awards. The moment was widely shared on several social media platforms.

While taking to Facebook, his fiancé Svendsen also shared how Weiss has been on ‘endless Zoom calls’ for months to make the event a success. Svendsen called it a ‘privilege’ to see Weiss plan out and bring in all technology to direct 58 cameras from around the country, deal with dozens of speakers and talent and hundreds of folks on the production team. She also informed that Weiss worked with his partner, Ricky Kirshner, to make the historic event an ‘extraordinary’ one.

In a long caption, Svendsen wrote, “Throughout these past few months, the pandemic has had the production team pivoting on a daily basis. First Glenn was going to Milwaukee, then Delaware and in the end and since there were so many LIVE remotes anyway, he had an entire control room set up in the house”.

She said, “The level of detail has been extraordinary. We even have a generator in our backyard as the heatwave has caused blackouts in our area”. “Glenn at the helm is steady, creative, calm, funny, polite, and decisive. I know I am biased, but Glenn’s talent and experience were exactly what this unconventional convention needed,” Svendsen added.

Netizens praise Weiss for an ‘amazing’ job

Since shared, Weiss has been praised over social media. While one internet user wrote, “A gazillion bravos... We were laser-focused, entertained and excited to see what was next. Job brilliantly executed,” another added, “Kudos to all the behind the scenes people who made the convention come off so smoothly”. "Well, the unsung heroes should most definitely have a SHOUT OUT to them. Thank you, Glenn, for all of your hard work and devotion to see this unprecedented and historic DNC come to fruition... The talent shown throughout this four-day event was incredible,” added third.

