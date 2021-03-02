'Emoji Makeup' Challenge Trends On Instagram, Netizens Create Amazing Looks

Instagram has been introducing various trends that people follow and add their unique touch to them. Among these unique challenges, a new "Emoji makeup challenge" has recently gone viral. Netizens are using artistic ways to capture the essence of an emoji. Users are participating in the trend by using colours and glitters to create different emoji-look for example fire, butterfly, insect, devil, cloud, lips, sparkling heart etc. The videos and pictures which have been shared under the hashtags #emojichallenge and #emojimakeup, will surely amuse the users.

In the challenge, netizens choose emoticons and create extraordinary looks with the song Dark Horse by Katy Perry playing in the background. While some kept it simple, others took their skills to a different level and some even used distinctive props to make the video look better. Take a look at some of the emoji makeup looks.

The woman in the picture has created a devil look. She has created this look by doing eye makeup.

The woman has accepted the Emoji Makeup Challenge and has created the look of fire, insect, lips and puzzle piece emojis. She has used different colours on her face to create these looks.

She has created a nazar, butterfly, a dna and bat emoji makeup look. She has used blue and black makeup to create these emoji-look.

The girl has created a music makeup look. She has used different colours makeup to create these looks. She has also tied her hair with pins.

The girl has created makeup looks of cloud, sparkling heart, fire and a butterfly emojis. She has used different colours on her face like white colour for cloud, red colour for sparkling heart, orange and yellow colour for fire. She has used different colours for creating butterfly emoji-look.

The woman in the picture has created a cupcake emoji makeup look. She has used sparkling colours on face and eyes to create this look. She is also holding lollipop in her hand.

The girl in the post has created a leaves emoji makeup look. She has coloured green colour in the shape of leaves on her face and neck.

In the video, the girl has created fire and rainbow emoji look. She has first applied foundation on her face. Then, she uses different colours makeup to create the emoji look of rainbow and fire.

In the picture, the girl has created the emoji look of banana. She has used aqua colour paint, stick foundation and lipstick to make this look.

The girl in the picture has emulated the party popper emoji makeup look. She has used creams and blush on her face to create this look.

