Independence Day: Thousands Sing National Anthem Together In AI-powered Experiment | Watch

India celebrated its 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2020, and thousands of people from across the country came together to sing the national anthem. The “Sounds of India” video initiative by Prasar Bharati was made possible with the help of tech giant Google, which converted the diverse voices into one musical creation of “Jana Gana Mana”. The virtual anthem has been created by filmmaker Bharatbala and Team Virtual Bharat.

“A nation comes together in one voice...From the dawn lit mountains of Arunachal Pradesh to the golden shores of Tamil Nadu, India sings,” wrote the creators while sharing the video on YouTube.

Earlier, Google had asked people from around the country to send a video on voice note of them singing the national anthem from August 1 to August 10. The creators of Team Virtual Bharat compiled thousands of entries to create a single clip of the national anthem for the unique AI-powered musical experiment. The music video has been produced by Mrinalini Mitra, Lynette D’mello, Abhijeet Deolekar.

Netizens laud the initiative

Social media users hailed the creators for the soulful rendition of the national anthem and participants commented that they are proud to be the part of this “fantastic” initiative. The video has received around 20k views on Google’s Twitter handle as well on Virtual Bharat YouTube account. “Excellent. Goosebumps when millions of countrymen sing. Thanks Bharatbala for this wonderful experience,” commented a user. Check out some of the reactions:

This was brilliant, @GoogleIndia. Amazing how well the individual voices have been combined! #HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳 https://t.co/g6s5bEejDw — Akhil Mathur (@akhilmathurs) August 15, 2020

This one really made me emotional. Thanks @GoogleIndia for this beautiful rendition of our national anthem. https://t.co/t5iRNaRlHa — SVDK (@svdk_vish) August 15, 2020

Google joined hands with millions of Indians to celebrate the 74th Independence Day with its unique doodle. The doodle, which celebrated the country’s rich and diverse musical heritage, featured a variety of classical instruments like bansuri, tutari amongst others. The celebrations which were restricted by the pandemic this year mark the country’s independence from the British Colonial rule.

