Reggie the cockatoo helps colleagues in office, netizens call him 'employee of the month'

A video of an "attention-seeking" cockatoo is doing rounds of the internet. Shared by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanica garden, US, the brief video gives a glimpse into the life of Reggie the Cockatoo, who serves as an "office assistant" during the morning hours. The clip, which was posted on Facebook, shows the white coloured bird working hard to make copies and helping out his human colleagues.

In the video, the exuberant white Cockatoo could be seen collecting print outs from a machine. As the clip progresses, it could be seen picking up the sheets, one by one, with his beak and putting them aside. Sharing the video, the zoo explained that Reggie had gotten quite good at getting the papers off the copier.

'I love how he doesn't stop'

Since shared, the clip has racked up over 15 thousand likes and over three thousand comments with many people thanking the zoo for shring it. "I love how he doesn't just drop them, he puts in an extra touch with the head fling!" wrote one person. "Don't need that... or that...or that...'" another joked. "So funny, but I hope those don't need to be in any certain order," another user quipped.

