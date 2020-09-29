UK Engineer Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest Wheelie Bin, Netizens Say ‘brilliant’

A 28-year-old engineer from the UK, on September 28, set a new Guinness World Record after transforming his green waste bin into a racing machine that can reach the speed of up to 65 km/hr. According to Swindon Advertiser, Andy Jennings stormed down the runway at Elvington Airfield, near York, at a whooping speed. To set the world record, the 28-year-old used his household dustbin and added small motorbike engine, a gearbox, ignition, a bike seat and the steering from a mobility scooter to the wheelie bin.

Jennings reached speeds over 60km/her while being inside the bin. His attempt was witnessed by the Guinness World Record officials, who said that Jennings had to reach speeds over 48 km/hr in order to set a world record. Jennings’ impressive record was just one of several land speed records broken at an event organised by motorsport racing company, Straightliners.

READ: Good News: Abandoned Cat Who Weighs 29 Pounds Finally Finds A Home

Facebook user, The Worlds Fastest Wheelie Bin, while sharing the news wrote, "Smashed my way into @guinnessworldrecords with a top speed of 43.35mph on run 2 of 2. Fought the wind, but held it pinned in top and had it maxed out through the trap. Very happy! Thankyou so much to @straightliners_events and those who drove miles to support, it’s really appreciated”.

While speaking to the UK daily, Jennings said that he got his record that too ‘well above the target’. He added that he was really happy and once when he got to the end of the runway, it was a really nice feeling looking back and seeing all the spectators there cheering for him. He also said that the world record was in memory of his best friend Ben Ellis, who passed away in June.

READ: Cat Enjoys Music Of Violin In Viral Video, Netizens Praise 'splendid Piece' | WATCH

Netizens congratulate Jennings

While taking to social media, several users congratulated the 28-year-old for setting the record. While some users called Jennings ‘creative’ and ‘brilliant’, others wrote, “Very creative. So sorry about your friend Andy, that’s really sad, but what a wonderful tribute to the exciting and fun person you describe he was”. Another user added, “That was a wheelie interesting story that could roll and roll..let’s just hope the wheels don’t come off this story..bet the bin men have a hell of a game chasing it to empty it! We need the fastest bin lorry in the world so I’m off to convert my nan’s mobility scooter”.

READ: Dream Job Alert! UK Company Paying £30 Per Hour To Relax At Home In Loungewear

READ: Tea Made With Coconut Milk Offends People; Netizens Say It's 'neither Chai Nor Latte'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.