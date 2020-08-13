Epic Photo ID Gaffe! Woman Receives Driver's License With Image Of An Empty Chair

In a bizarre incident that netizens have dubbed as the "funniest thing ever", a US woman received an updated driver’s license with a picture of an empty chair. Tennessee resident Jade Dodd took on Facebook to post a picture of her new ID card that had an image of an empty chair instead of hers.

“The lady at the DMV did not really believe me when I was like ‘hey, I need my license fixed,’” Dodd was quoted by Associated Press. “Then, she looked it up in the system and goes, ‘oh, I need my manager for this.’” Sharing the image on social media, Dodd wrote, “Currently on hold with the DMV since this is what I got in the mail when I renewed my license”.

How did the chair end up on photo ID?

According to reports, the chair in the photo ID that has caused a stir online ended up on the license because it was the last photo taken and saved to Dodd’s file, as per the statement given by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. The department also admitted that the image was taken by mistake.

However, the Dodd woman said that she was not upset about the accident and instead, credited the entire incident for cheering her up amid the gloominess of the COVID-19 crisis. She said that her photo ID with the chair’s image ended up giving a few laughs to her and her colleagues. Earlier this week, she received the updated license again, this time without the chair.

“My boss thinks it’s funnier than anyone,” Dodd added. “I was at work Friday and he pointed to a chair outside of his office door and was like, ‘I thought this was you, I waved at it this morning.’”

In the meantime, Dodd’s post on Facebook went viral and till now has received over 19k shares with several internet users posting laughing emojis as reactions. One of the internet users also said, “I’m not sure if I should laugh or not”.

(With AP inputs)

