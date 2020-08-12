Chennai: Sanitation Workers Lauded For Reporting Lost Package Amidst Heavy Rainfall

Three sanitation workers in Chennai were recently lauded as they went above their call of duty to report a lost package to the police. While taking to Facebook, the DCP T Nagar shared the details of the ‘selfless service’ and praised the workers for helping the police department in returning the package to the owners safely. Even though heavy rains lashed the region, the workers decided to show ‘professionalism’ and immediately informed the police.

While praising their service and commitment, the DCP T Nagar, in the caption, wrote, “Rather than ignoring and continuing their work and leaving to their homes, they showed professionalism and a call beyond their duty and intimated to #Tnagar Police, which helped police trace the owner for safe handover. #Salute the spirit”.

The officials further added, “Hats off to their spirit. We are truly thankful for their loyalty and their service for our city”.

Netizens praise the ‘excellent service’

Since shared, the three sanitary workers have been lauded by several social media users as well. While one Facebook user wrote, “Good job ... such inspiration is definitely needed for our society,” another added, “Great job and proud of you my dear friend”. A third user said, “Excellent service. God is always with them”.

