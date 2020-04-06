'Ever Seen Diya Of Forests?': IFS Officer Shares Amazing Video Of Fireflies

Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen took to Twitter to share the beautiful scenery of fireflies glowing all over under the darkness of night sky. In the video that is shot in some unknown place, one can see the fireflies glowing with striking of lightning in the background. Sudha, while sharing the video online, wrote that she traced it from social media to take her followers over to forests.

While sharing the video, Sudha also informed her followers that the fireflies are commonly found in damp forests, marshlands and appealed to them for solidarity for all species. Sudha also pointed out that the population of fireflies, which she prefers to call 'Diya of Forests' is drastically reducing day by day. The 34-second-long video has already garnered more than 5,100 views since it was uploaded two hours ago.

Ever seen the #Diya of the forests?

Traced this video from SM, just to take you over to forests. Firefly are the natural diya of the forests, common in damp forests and Marsh lands. Unfortunately their numbers are reducing drastically. Let there be #Solidarity for all species. pic.twitter.com/wz9p9eOqrl — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 5, 2020

Netizens mesmerised

The video immediately started attracting a lot of reactions with netizens sharing memories from their childhood. One user commented on how the species were a common sight when he was a kid but has since disappeared and that he had not seen them for years now. Another user praised Sudha for sharing the amazing video on Twitter.

Seen in my childhood . Not seen recently — Jayanti. S Rao (@JayantiSRao) April 5, 2020

Thanks for sharing rhis amazing video. 🙏🙏 — Rajputana Royal (@jaipurlion) April 5, 2020

There is gathering just after monsoon started.. Near Bhandardara Forest, Ahmednagar, MH. Most beautiful experience one can have. Trees, bushes, grasses all are covered with Fireflies.. — Chand (@Adventure1947) April 5, 2020

very nice. It remind my childhood days. thanks to sharing such a wonderful scenery...🇮🇳 — Sabari Balan 🇮🇳 (@sabaribalan125) April 5, 2020

Will track it at my village.. #Solidarity for all species.. 👍 — Easwar (@_easwar) April 6, 2020

