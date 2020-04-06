The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Ever Seen Diya Of Forests?': IFS Officer Shares Amazing Video Of Fireflies

What’s Viral

Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen took to Twitter to share the beautiful scenery of fireflies glowing all over under the darkness of night sky.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ever seen

Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen took to Twitter to share the beautiful scenery of fireflies glowing all over under the darkness of night sky. In the video that is shot in some unknown place, one can see the fireflies glowing with striking of lightning in the background. Sudha, while sharing the video online, wrote that she traced it from social media to take her followers over to forests. 

Read: 'That's Beautiful': Harsh Goenka Shares Video Of Grey Hornbills Sitting On His Balcony

While sharing the video, Sudha also informed her followers that the fireflies are commonly found in damp forests, marshlands and appealed to them for solidarity for all species. Sudha also pointed out that the population of fireflies, which she prefers to call 'Diya of Forests' is drastically reducing day by day. The 34-second-long video has already garnered more than 5,100 views since it was uploaded two hours ago. 

Read: Video Of 'beautiful' Greater Bird Of Paradise Dancing On Tree-top Goes Viral; Watch

Netizens mesmerised

The video immediately started attracting a lot of reactions with netizens sharing memories from their childhood. One user commented on how the species were a common sight when he was a kid but has since disappeared and that he had not seen them for years now. Another user praised Sudha for sharing the amazing video on Twitter. 

Read: Jalandhar Sees Dhauladhar Range For The First Time Ever, Pictures Shared By Parveen Kaswan

Read: Coronavirus: Jaipur Municipal Corporation Supplies 15,000 Chapatis Daily For Strays, Birds

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sharad
SHARAD PAWAR ON COVID-19
Wockhardt Hospital
MUMBAI HOSPITAL: 30 STAFF POSITIVE
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19 again, discharged from hospital quarantine
KANIKA KAPOOR DISCHARGED
PM Modi
PM'S 5-POINT APPEAL TO BJP CADRE
Ranvir Shorey, Richa Chadha, other stars troll BJP leader for holding torch march
BJP LEADER TROLLED BY CELEBS
Shashi Tharoor
BIBEK DEBROY HITS BACK AT CRITICS