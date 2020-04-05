'That's Beautiful': Harsh Goenka Shares Video Of Grey Hornbills Sitting On His Balcony

With coronavirus lockdown in place, people across the world are utilizing their time by sharing photos and videos from the confinement of their homes. Recently, Indian industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a clip of grey hornbills that appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai house. In the 54-second long video, two grey hornbill birds can be seen sitting on the railing of Goenka's balcony, which he chose to dub as the 'wonders of quarantine'.

The video has garnered more than 36,000 views and over 3,700 likes since it was shared on Twitter on April 4. From humble appreciation to compassionate advice, the short clip has attracted a lot of reactions from netizens. Some Tweeples humanely advised the business tycoon to keep pieces of fruits in his balcony for the birds to eat.

Truly amazing 😇 — Ashmit Patel (@AshmitPatel) April 4, 2020

Please cut some fruit in small pieces and leave it outside for the birds — New Delhi Nature Society (@NDNS_HQ) April 5, 2020

this is amazing, never saw these birds out of Jaipur zoo! — KOUSHAL CHOUDHARY (@koushalchoudhry) April 4, 2020

O my God.......... Superb — NiteshRunning (@Nitesh9999) April 4, 2020

That’s beautiful 😍 — Womaniya (@skwantsitall) April 4, 2020

India went under a complete lockdown starting from the midnight of March 25 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and asked citizens to adhere to the norms issued to curb the spread of the virus. India has so far recorded 3,588 coronavirus cases, with 99 deaths related to the disease. According to data, there are currently 3,260 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 65,400 lives across the world and has infected over 12,10,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

