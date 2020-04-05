The Debate
Video Of 'beautiful' Greater Bird Of Paradise Dancing On Tree-top Goes Viral; Watch

What’s Viral

The greater bird of paradise, native to Indonesia and New Guinea, can be seen dancing on a tree-top with their younger ones. The video has over 1,100 views.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who is known for sharing visuals of wildlife, recently posted a video of the greater bird of Paradise on his official Twitter handle. In the video, the birds, native to Indonesia and New Guinea, can be seen dancing on a tree-top with their younger ones. The video has garnered more than 1,100 views and has received over 166 likes since it was shared on April 4.

Read: Coronavirus: Jaipur Municipal Corporation Supplies 15,000 Chapatis Daily For Strays, Birds

Dancing video

Read: Janta Curfew: Birds Explore Roads As Humans Confine Themselves To Home

Susanta also shared a fun fact while posting the video as he enlightened his followers about the introduction of the birds at Little Tobago island of West Indies in an attempt to save the species from extinction, which according to him failed. The greater bird of paradise is printed on the currency notes of Indonesia and also appears on Trinidad and Tobago's $100 bill. The males hop around with their flank feathers cocked and loudly calling, then pausing again, in order to woo females for mating. This mating behaviour most commonly occur during the spring season. 

Read: Video Of Flamingoes Performing Mating Dance To Impress Female Bird Delights Twitter

the IFS officer has been sharing a lot of videos and pictures since the coronavirus lockdown began in India. He shared videos of elephants, civet, bison, deer reclaiming the streets of cities and towns amid the nationwide curfew that has been imposed since March 25. Just another day, the Indian Forest Service officer shared a video of The colourful chestnut eared aracari, relatives of toucan. 

Read: Video Of Owl Intimidating Another Bird That Wanted To Fly Away Triggers Analogy-fest

 

 

First Published:
