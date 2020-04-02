Javier Hernandez Plays Manchester United Puzzle, Says 'once A Red, Always A Red'

Javier Hernandez, commonly known as 'Chicharito', professed his adoration towards former club Man Utd on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. In January this year, Javier Hernandez signed a three-year contract with MLS side LA Galaxy but football in North America has also been suspended due to the coronavirus lockdown. In his free time, Javier Hernandez decided to build up the famous Man Utd stadium Old Trafford by interlocking plastic bricks on a Lego set.

Javier Hernandez career at Man Utd:

Man Utd signed Javier Hernandez from Mexican club C.D. Guadalajara in the summer of 2010 and there was plenty of hype surrounding the youngster at the time. During his five-year stint at Man Utd, Javier Hernandez won the Premier League on two occasions before making a loan move to LaLiga club Real Madrid in 2014 for one season. In 157 appearances for Man Utd, Javier Hernandez scored 59 times before permanently moving to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

Javier Hernandez adoration for Man United

The LA Galaxy star forward has made only two appearances for his new club due to the coronavirus lockdown that has affected sports all over the globe. However, in spite of recently joining the MLS side LA Galaxy, the 31-year-old Javier Hernandez displayed his affection for Man Utd. With the coronavirus lockdown, footballers have been advised to remain at home and the Mexican revealed what his plans were in his ample free time. The LA Galaxy star posted a picture of the new, limited-edition Old Trafford "Creator" Lego set on his Twitter and Instagram stories. Chicharito also ensured that he will forever be faithful to his former team with the caption that read 'Once a red, always a red'.

LA Galaxy star Hernandez to become a father once again

The Mexican superstar also confirmed that he would become a father once again amid the coronavirus lockdown. Chicharito posted an image with his wife Sarah Koham on Instagram with a caption that read 'Number 2 is in the oven'. The couple already has a son named Noah Hernandez who is nine months old.

