FaceApp: Netizens Axe 'gender Swap' Filter After Claims That It Triggers Gender Dysphoria

The viral 'gender swap' challenge which can be partaken in via FaceApp appears to have come under fire after some netizens claimd that the Gender Swap filter of the app has triggered their Gender Dysphoria. The FaceApp doesn’t just allow its users to beautify their pictures but also allows them to change their age to look much older or to completely change their age, and in the latest trend, change their gender. The viral trend is used by many including celebrities who have posted pictures of themselves looking older than they actually are.

FaceApp controversy

Netizens have taken it upon themselves to share pictures from the FaceApp to their social media. Even as many of these viral pictures were taken in good humour, it has now been reported that many nonetheless have an issue with this viral trend. This new trend has apparently proven to be extremely problematic for those who have gender dysphoria. Netizens have taken to their Twitter accounts to talk about the Gender Swap feature of the FaceApp.

Many people on Twitter are not in favour of this viral trend. Some have stated that the feature has only triggered their gender dysphoria. Some have also stated that they have deleted pictures from their account so as to not offend or even trigger anyone. Some have even come forward to say that the viral trend has 'given' them gender dysphoria.

Check out the tweets here:

I will not be doing the faceapp gender swap thing because when everyone was doing it with snapchat a year ago I tried it and immediately was overcome by crippling gender dysphoria — madeleine (@apostlebrawl) June 13, 2020

face app really got my gender dysphoria peaking, — Alex (@SmokiiMirrors) June 21, 2020

faceapp giving me gender dysphoria — ã°ã„2 (@VietnamSurvivor) June 18, 2020

used the female filter on faceapp and now i have gender dysphoria — crumbs (@HotGothShawty) June 20, 2020

I've been told that the current trend of posting #FaceApp pictures with gender filters is triggering to those with Gender Dysphoria. I have deleted the picture I'd posted and would sincerely like to apologise to anyone I offended or triggered without meaning to.

Love. — Gautam S. Mengle | ‏‎Ú¯ÙˆØªÙ… Ù…ÛŒÙ†Ú¯Ù„Û’ (@NotMengele) June 22, 2020

What is gender dysphoria?

Gender Dysphoria is a condition where a person feels that his psychological or emotional identity is different from their biologically assigned gender. This means that a man might feel he relates emotionally and psychologically to a woman and vice versa. While some do not see this as a problem, many have come forward to express their concerns due to the app.

Many fan accounts have used celebrity pictures to participate in the viral Gender Swap trend. However, many celebrities have participated in the age altering feature of the app. Celebrities like The Jonas Brother, Neil Patrick Harris as well as Drake are some of the people who have taken part in the viral trend.

