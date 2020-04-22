Viral News: Tigress Gives Birth To 3 Cubs, Man Uses A Drone As Bait While Fishing

With the mounting figures of death and widespread devastation across the globe, the news can impact our overall mood during such challenging times in the lockdown. It’s then, some good news in a day can motivate and lift our spirits igniting hope amid the perpetually emotional and heart-wrenching events taking place in the world. As has been reported by Google Trends that the ‘good news’ in recent times has hit an all-time high as many users preferred to ingest some positivity. Therefore, here is the compilation of the uplifting information at the day end. The top 5 positive news from the day that includes a ducking who never gave up, the medics cheered for their selfless contribution, and Pope Francis praying for "unity" amid the pandemic.

'Defeat Is When You Refuse To Get Up'

An inspirational video of a ducking failing to climb a step to unite with family but giving it multiple attempts despite a grievous outcome that sparked hope amongst the netizens. The 56-second clip shows a skein of ducks headed towards the greener pastures in an unknown location. While most ducklings and their mother manage to get to the other side of the step, the tiniest of ducklings struggles in vain, nonetheless, it keeps trying.

In what could be called an inspiring moment for the internet, the little bird finally manages to cross the barrier, after falling on the ground several times, sending a strong message to the community that one can overcome even the most insurmountable of obstacles.

Defeat is not when you FALL down....

Tigress Gives Birth To 3 Cubs

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, while humans around the world remain confined to their homes, nature has been blooming to take back control. A piece of “heartwarming” news on April 21 that a tigress has given birth to three cubs in Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, Jharkhand. The IFS even shared a 24-second-long clip of the animal who is seen with its cubs playing around. The video has garnered over seven thousand views and has been widely shared across social media platforms.

In this #Corona-filled gloomy environment heartening news coming from #BhagwanBirsaZoo,Jharkhand where a Tigress has given birth to three cubs .Congratulations to all the Zoo Officials and staffs of Bhagwan Birsa Zoo,Ranchi. @HemantSorenJMM @Forest_Dept_GOJ pic.twitter.com/TYeg3qFeYv — IFS Association (@CentralIfs) April 21, 2020

Bored Wife Makes Husband Look Like Herself

In a hilarious turn of events, a bored wife decided to give a makeover to her husband changing him into herself during their home quarantine which had presumably taken a toll on both, as the husband gladly participated. Not just that, the wife filmed the transformation and shared the video on TikTok.

'Living In 3020'

Amid the lockdown, an Australian man found a way to carry out his favourite hobby fishing from the balcony of his home in Sydney by operating a drone for a bait. In a clever idea that he came up with, Sam tied the fishing line and the bait on his drone that he sent across the street and submerged it in the sea while he patiently waited on his balcony at home. In about 30 minutes, he caught a fish that hilariously flew through the air, that sparked laughter on internet.

Pope Francis Prays For EU Unity

Speaking on the eve of the EU summit, Pope Francis urged on April 22 for Europe to stand united amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an address to his daily morning Mass, which is dedicated to subjects related to coronavirus pandemic, Pope said, "at this moment in which unity is very necessary between ourselves and between nations, we pray today for Europe, so that Europe might succeed in creating this fraternal unity dreamt of by the founding fathers of the European Union.”

