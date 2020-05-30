Locust Plague To Frank The Peacock: Here Are Top Viral News Of This Week

As the lockdown continues in several nations across the globe due to the widespread outbreak of COVID-19, people are glued to their mobile screens about the updates of the same. But that's not it, several other news apart from coronavirus is also making rounds on the internet, leaving the netizens amazed. So let's take a look at what made it to the top viral news of the week across the globe.

Also Read: Bizarre! Canadian Man Receives Hair Cream 8 Years After Placing Order In 2012

Top Viral News On The Week- From May 24 to May 30, 2020

Locust Plague

The latest top viral news of the week which had made people worried in several nations is the outbreak of the locust plague. As the name suggests, it is a plague caused by locust attack in thousands on farms, fields, and homes. Due to unprecedented rain Africa and in the middle east, the occurrence of the locust plague has happened. Indian Dipole, the adverse climatic condition has added fuel to the locust plague.

While the Entire WORLD is in a LOCKDOWN the LOCUSTS are on a WORLD TOUR 😶😶😶😶#Locustsattack #Locusts pic.twitter.com/zw1C9DMoZc — O M I (@omisahu_) May 30, 2020

In India, states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh have been massively affected by the locust plague. Crops, food grains are destroyed, animals have been injured amongst other terrible things have occurred due to the locust plague. Apart from India, Africa is also worst affected by the locust plague in a long time. In places where locusts have attacked, citizens are urged to stay indoors by the governments.

Also Read: Chhavi Mittal's SIT Video About A Relatable Lockdown Situation Is A Must-watch; Know Why

Frank Peacock

Frank the Peacock spent the night in @indyholycross and is on the move again! pic.twitter.com/WHizIsULgS — Amanda Wade Realty (@RealtyAmanda) May 27, 2020

A bird which made to the top news of the week is a peacock named Fank who travelled a whopping 1,000 kilometres in the United States of America. This viral news of Frank peacock stunned the netizens who was spotted in Indianapolis. Apparently, Frank peacock walked from Franklin Township to Indianapolis. and bridged the gap of 1,000 kilometres on his own.

Also Read: "Ved Vyas & Not Charles Darwin To Be Credited For 'Theory Of Evolution": Nitish Bharadwaj

Meanwhile in Indianapolis: a Peacock is roaming the streets and has become a media sensation name Frank. Here he is in my backyard... pic.twitter.com/FJhdadzIei — Loralei ☮️❤️:) (@LoraleiVance) May 27, 2020

Reportedly. Frank the peacock is from a farm that is closed now in the U.S and all the birds have migrated to different regions. Frank peacock is not just any other peacock, he has a considerable fanbase, and a Facebook account dedicated to him. On May 28, he was spotted Holy Cross Neighborhood Association and his pics are ruling the internet since then.

Also Read: Locust Plague: Twitter User Explains 2020's Newest Threat In The Most Relatable Way

Man receives hair cream after 8 years

This one is simply absurd, another shocking top viral news of the week is about a man in Toronto, Canada who received a hair cream 8 years after he had ordered them. As per reports, Elliot Berinstein saw a parcel on his door. To his amazement, he recalled he had not ordered anything in this month. When he opened the parcel, he was simply stunned to see a hair cream in it. After investigation, it was reported that Elliot did order the hair cream in August 2012. The news of man receiving a hair cream after 8 years was all over the place. The cream has now obviously turned yellow and expired.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.