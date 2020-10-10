Facebook Flags Walla Walla Onions Ad As 'overtly Sexualized', Internet In Splits

In a comical event, Facebook’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) recognized onions as an “overtly sexualized” product in a listing and dispatched a warning to The Seed Company by E.W.Gaze for their Walla Walla Onion advert on Facebook. The platform blocked the onion advertisement for the St John's, Newfoundland company, citing the product as 'content propagating nudity'. However, the Seed company clarified in a post that their Walla Walla onions were, in fact, unpeeled, sweet flavoured, and had just about a few sliced wicker baskets, adding, it shall be no reason for Facebook to flag the ad as ‘nude content’.

“Can you see it?” The company asked online, Sharing a still of the Facebook advertisement of the Walla Walla onions. “So we just got notified by Facebook that the photo used for our Walla Walla Onion seed is ‘Overtly Sexual’ and cannot be advertised on the platform,” the post read.

Jackson McLean, the manager at The Seed Company told US’ CBC that the shape of the onions must have been misconstrued, adding, the onions were perfectly round. Criticizing the AI, the manager reportedly said that the site needed to review the ban and that it was strange something sexual could be derived out of it. However, Facebook constantly issued warning to the Newfoundland-based company that it was violating the community standards by running explicit content ad online.

Read: Baby Laughing Video Goes Viral, Netizens Call It 'wonderful Thing To Wake Up To'

Read: Trump Mocked For Not Getting 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, Netizens Say 'waiting For His Rant'

Netizens worried about 'eggplant season'

“Honestly, I see it as a work of art,” a commenter opined. “we better keep the tomatoes away from the carrots mentioned above,” suggested another. “I don't know man,” said another, at loss for words. “What will happen when Eggplant season rolls around?” Asked one other. “I guess I’ll need to cover up my garden now,” wrote another. In a subsequent post, the firm informed sharing the screengrab that Facebook had apologized for the misunderstanding, and had agreed that the onions complied with the commerce policies, and the ad was live. Meanwhile, a user enquired whether he was allowed to advertise asparagus.

Read: Video Of Man Casting A Net Perfectly Into Water Leaves Netizens Amazed | WATCH

Read: Bizarre Moving Creature Found In Texas, Netizens Say 'looks Like Blob'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.