Video Of Man Casting A Net Perfectly Into Water Leaves Netizens Amazed | WATCH

Uploaded on Reddit, a video showing a man casting a net perfectly has left the netizens awestruck. The fascinating clip features a man throwing a net into a water body in the exact perfect manner. Not being able to get enough of the video, netizens are saying that it ‘Ended too soon’.

The perfect technique

The short footage is a slow motion video of a man throwing the net. As the video begins, we can see the man standing in front of a water body while he is holding the net. Further, we can see him throwing the net in a perfect circular motion, creating a spiral like structure. The slow motion effect of the video makes it look even more perfect as it creates a structure like an optical illusion. As the net ets into the water, we see the water splashing upwards, making it look even more perfect.

Uploaded on October 3, the video has managed to gather almost 3 million view. It has been upvoted 90 per cent times and has invited 890 comments. Appreciating the man, one person wrote, "Being a person that owns a casting net, and has tried/failed hundreds of times, I completely respect this man". Another person has shared the Youtube link to learn the technique, as he says, "This technique is quick to learn and you don't have to mouth any of the net. Learned it in a couple throws and it is pretty consistent".

(Image Credits: Reddit/u/vosszaa)

