Video: Ecstatic Dog Snowboards On Snowy Slope, Netizens Say ‘he’s Having Fun’

A video of an ecstatic pooch playing in the snow as he frolics and jumps while snowboarding has left the internet exhilarated. The nearly 15 seconds footage was shared on Twitter by a user Simon Hopkins who wrote in the caption that the canine’s gleeful winter experience is “the best” one will watch on the internet. In the footage that has amassed close to 12.2k views, the happy four-legged canine was seen cooped on a green snowboard that he fetched in his mouth, excitedly, as he descends a snow-covered slope with his tails streaming.

Calling the pooch “the smartest”, users said that they haven’t seen such a happy dog on the internet in a long time. “So refreshing, the snow you love. Who taught you to do this?” Asked one. The dog, seemingly in love with snow, was seen enjoying his ride downhill without any human guidance. It can be understood that the pooch is a big fan of snowboarding as he emits exorbitant energy and eagerness playing out in cold in the snow. Doing the recreational activity like a pro, all by himself, the joyful pooch goes absolutely bonkers watching the snow as he sleds, skis, and snowboards down a snowy hill with master nowhere in sight.

This is one of the best things you’ll see today 😂😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/9lO7YJ3tdn — Simon BRFC Hopkins (@HopkinsBRFC) November 9, 2020

Netizens call the dog 'awesome'

Since the dog is visibly excited in the video charging through the snow, the netizens thought that dog may have been experienced in snowboarding through the snowy terrain already. The pooch can be seen enjoying sliding through the thick crust of the snow in one smooth go.“Wheeeeeeeeeeeee,” wrote a user demonstrating giving expression to the dog’s hilarious reaction. “ahhhh...he's having fun,” another wrote. “I believe I watched this about a dozen times, smiling all the way! Thanks,” the third said. “Well, I have to hand it to you, Simon. You are 100% right. This dog is completely awesome,” one other said, making a laughter emoticon.

Enjoy this Simon pic.twitter.com/PIwLhfJzx8 — Stephen Lorimer (@Ben261106) November 9, 2020

😘❤️ — Shirley Hutchinson (@Shirley82556494) November 10, 2020

That is why dogs are so much better than cats. 🤩 You wouldn't see a cat doing that. 😄 — C B Newham FSA (@cbnewham) November 10, 2020

True❤️

Dogs always give me positive energy🐶 — 🇫🇮GINIS🍃☀️ (@Super_Ginis) November 10, 2020

Pets are such a blessing.🙏❤️❤️❤️ — Shirley Hutchinson (@Shirley82556494) November 10, 2020

ahhhh...he's having fun😊 — Mary P (@MaryP31296436) November 9, 2020

