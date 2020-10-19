Dog Tries To Console Woman Pretending To Cry; Netizens In Love With 'most Caring Boy'

An adorable video showing a dog constantly consoling its parent while she pretends to cry is melting the hearts of netizens all across social media. Uploaded on Instagram page ‘maui_thegoldenpup’, the heartwarming video shows the things done by the dog when its parent is sad. Overwhelmed on seeing such love, the uploader of the video in the caption says, “what I did to deserve this LOVE”.

Woman tries out a prank on the dog

The short video on Instagram begins when the girl pretends to be sad to see the golden retriever’s reaction. As soon as the girl begins her act, the dog can be seen getting extremely worried. The golden retriever tries to get around her neck to provide her with warmth and a hug. Further into the video, we see the dog constantly trying to lick off her fake tears as it tries to comfort her. As an adorable gesture, the dog constantly bows down so that its head can be used as a cushion.

Uploaded on October 14, the video has managed to gather 151,245 views. Overwhelmed by the video, one Instagram user wrote, "This made me cry OMG. so beautiful. we don’t deserve dogs". Another Instagram user wrote, "Maui is really an angel in disguise". Various Internet users are also tagging their friends in the video.

(Image Credits: Instagram/maui_thegoldenpup)

