Toddler Practices Classical Music With Father In Adorable Video; Netizens Say 'too Cute'

A new video which has surfaced on the internet has set an inspiration for all the young classical singers. The inspirational video shows a child practising classical music with his father by reciting a part of ‘Natya Sangeet’. The beautiful voice of the child and his enthusiasm with which he is imitating his father has left the netizens stunned. The uploader of the video, Sandhya, says that the fellow has got no chill as he continues to sing with the same level of dedication from the beginning to the end.

Adorable Natya Sangeet recitation

The uploader has uploaded a total of 3 videos, each showing the child trying to imitate his father’s mannerisms and tones. The video begins with the elder man starting to sing the tone as when he is accompanied by his little child. The man sings the song in ascending and descending order and so does the child. The child’s expressions and his willingness to learn from his ‘guru’ is what captured the hearts of the netizens.

Read: Grandmother Drops Toddler While Saving A Glass Of Drink, Netizens Say 'it's Just Instinct'

❤️❤️❤️😀😀😀😀😍😍😍



Little fella has no chill pic.twitter.com/ytp2q5PvbT — Sandhya (@TheRestlessQuil) October 18, 2020

Uploaded on October 18, the netizens bombarded the comment section on listening to the child's melodious voice. Appreciating the trainer, one Twitter user wrote, "So adorable! Do you know who the trainer is? He has great command on his vocal chords. Would love to hear more of him". Another Twitter user wrote, "This is so great. Natya Sangit is one of the most difficult form of music due the lyrics and all the classical base. This guy is singing so effortlessly. And yes no chill!!!". Tweeples are also sharing the video with their own captions. One Twitter user captioned the video as, "This has got to be the cutest video on internet today".

Read: Good News: From Nanny Saving A Toddler To Lockdown Couple Tying Knot, Read

Woww sooo cute and adorable 😍😍 https://t.co/l3UkNfHBiO — nisha (@NishaPundir2) October 19, 2020

This will make your day ! 😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/a68h09Aih1 — Desh-Bidesh (@bidesh_desh) October 19, 2020

Great video and voice .... I love to sing like this ...if you cannot sing like this appreciating music is also an art ..if you have it then you will like any music classical,pop ,jazz ,films ..language is also not a barrier in this — ಮಹಾವೀರ್ ಜೈನ್ MAHAVEER JAIN (@SanghviMahaveer) October 18, 2020

Oh my god, so cute 😂😂😂 — Moniza Hossain (@moniza_hossain) October 18, 2020

Read: Good News: Man Saves Life Of A Toddler, Video Applauded By Netizens | WATCH

Also Read: US Farmer Becomes Internet Hero After He Helps 20 Vehicles Stuck In Snow

(Image Credits: Twitter/@TheRestlessQuil)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.