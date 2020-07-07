Eco-friendly Bamboo Tiffin Boxes Produced By Manipur Organisation Impresses Internet

A video of eco-friendly tiffin storage boxes made out of the bamboo wood has amused the internet and has rendered many online curious. Shared by Indian Forest officer, Sudha Ramen, the 37-second clip depicts the sustainable and vegan-friendly tiffin storages that are not only good to detox one’s kitchen from plastic hazards but also saves resources as it can be wiped clean with paper or cloth. The clip depicts the staff from Manipur organization assembling the boxes that are durable as well sustainable for day-to-day use.

With over 59k views, the video and the images of the tiffin carriers made out of the natural substitute for wood have impressed many. While easily biodegradable compared to the plastic, reusable, and relatively durable, the bamboo is promoted by the UNESCO for use as the flowering plant grows in abundance and does not pollute the environment. Bamboo utensils are also beneficial for health as they’re free from BPA and harmful chemical ingredients that go into the making of the plastic compound.

Look at this Bamboo Tiffin carrier made by Zogam Bamboo at Churachandpur, Manipur. Beautiful and innovative design using local resources.



Use natural products - they are not just attractive, but also eco-friendly and it also supports many to have a livelihood. pic.twitter.com/7OFUpfvvWV — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 6, 2020

Beautifully stacked, the light brown coloured tiffin has been designed by Zogam Bamboo at Churachandpur in Manipur, Ramen wrote in the caption. She emphasized that local resources were used to manufacture the product which was natural and eco-friendly. Further, she said that purchasing the product would provide support to the domestic industry and the local households involved.

Few more pics of the bamboo tiffin carrier #Shared pic.twitter.com/cu3YOXgaHc — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 6, 2020

Golan Naulak, the founder of the organization that manufactured the bamboo tiffins wrote, Eco-friendly products using local resources is key for sustainability and reviving post-COVID-19 economy in a tweet.

A new product from Zogam Bamboo Works at Churachandpur, Manipur - the bamboo tiffin. Innovative eco-friendly products using local resources is key for sustainability and reviving post Covid-19 economy.

Proudly #MadeinManipur#MadeinLamka@NBirenSingh @Pra87 @bamboooz99 pic.twitter.com/SWILTRpW9f — Golan Naulak (@GolanNaulak) July 6, 2020

Netizens enquire and appreciate the product

“Can we clean these carriers like other utensils (liquid wash and water)?” asked a curious commenter. “Appreciate the fact that they're eco-friendly, known for their durability, and have the potential to support local artisans. Bamboos are perennial plants and they grow fast, so we shouldn't run the risk of depleting the resource,” wrote the second, supportive of the idea. “Support it. We were rich in these types of activities in the pre-independence era, retweet it again and again so that it reaches every Indian in India and the world,” motivated the third commenter.

What about cleaning these? Stains of oil and masala will go away? — Vinay (@Vinay86824539) July 7, 2020

Will rhe containers absorb curry , oil and fluids — sandeep.subbaiah (@sandeepsubbaia2) July 7, 2020

Super innovation. — Kasthuri Prasad BS (@KasthuriBs) July 6, 2020

How about cleaning? Is Bamboo water friendly? — 💎SRK(a)Kannan💥 (@experienceluv) July 7, 2020

Preferably, best suitable to use to carry dry snacks,dry fruits or cut fruits. Or even dry fruit storage purpose. For me,I am looking at creativity and support to that maker community. — yr (@PuliYugandhar) July 7, 2020

Perfectly designed.

I really appreciate talent and efforts.

Can we clean it with soap and water on daily basis? As we do for glass or metal tiffins? — Dr. snehalata (@Drsnehalata1) July 6, 2020

Simply awesome...wy don't these products come our part of d country. I assure u it will b a big hit — Rakeshkotla (@Rakeshkotla12) July 7, 2020

(Image Credit: Twitter/ @GolanNaulak)

