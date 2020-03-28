‘Impossible Jump’: Leopard’s ‘incredible Backflip’ Leaves Netizens Stunned; Watch

A video of a leopard doing ‘near-impossible jump’ to catch its prey has taken over the internet. The video which was shared by India Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, has already received more than 4,000 views and hundreds of likes. In the video, one can see the leopard doing an ‘incredible backflip’ on a tree in a bid to catch its prey.

Leopard does an incredible backflip to catch its prey. Simply out of the world jump 👍🏻

Generally leopard pounces upon its prey bring it down with a bite to the neck. Here to get a grip on preys neck, leopard does this near impossible jump. pic.twitter.com/VZSzTJjO5x — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 28, 2020

‘Raw animal instinct’

The leopard can be seen chasing the monkey on a tree and then gripping on the neck of its prey. With hundreds of comments, several internet users called the video ‘insane’. One user also wrote, “The Leopard too might have got bruised & injured, falling among the tree branches - even if its feet were facing downwards”.

Wow... sir, its loik like a movie stunt 👌 Amazing stunt sir 👏

Thanks fr sharing 😊🤝 — sravani (@sravani950570) March 28, 2020

Astonishing !! Nature never fails to surprise — Aps Shah (@aceaps) March 28, 2020

Simply insane. Catching monkey and that too on a tree. Most skilled big cat — BluePassion11 (@bluepassion111) March 28, 2020

What a beautiful shot — Shree (@PatrioticIndia3) March 28, 2020

Incredible creatures.. — Karthik (@mpkarthikkeyan) March 28, 2020

Wow .. pure raw animal instinct ! — Crosworder (@crosworder) March 28, 2020

A week back, the IFS Officer even posted a video of a leopard attacking three people. In the video, a leopard could be seen suddenly jumping out from a pit. After coming out, it started chasing people in the crowd who stood there shocked. As soon as it was out, it pounced on a person from behind and tried to suppress it. The big cat then leaves that person and turns around to pounce on two other people.

Susanta also expressed his displeasure on Twitter and wrote, "A horrendous rescue. Crowd control is half the problem in man-animal conflicts like this. They had no business to be there.” He also goes on to describe that the leopard acted purely out of natural instinct and was not at fault.

