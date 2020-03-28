The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

‘Impossible Jump’: Leopard’s ‘incredible Backflip’ Leaves Netizens Stunned; Watch

What’s Viral

A video of a leopard doing ‘impossible jump’ to catch its prey has taken over the internet. The clip shared by the IFS Officer has left the netizens astonished.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
jump

A video of a leopard doing ‘near-impossible jump’ to catch its prey has taken over the internet. The video which was shared by India Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, has already received more than 4,000 views and hundreds of likes. In the video, one can see the leopard doing an ‘incredible backflip’ on a tree in a bid to catch its prey. 

READ: Video Of Leopard Attacking Crowd Breaks Internet, Netizens Furious

‘Raw animal instinct’ 

The leopard can be seen chasing the monkey on a tree and then gripping on the neck of its prey. With hundreds of comments, several internet users called the video ‘insane’. One user also wrote, “The Leopard too might have got bruised & injured, falling among the tree branches - even if its feet were facing downwards”. 

READ: Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Rescued Using Innovative Technique, Watch

READ: 'Phantom': Rare Black Leopard Spotted In South Africa, Watch Video

A week back, the IFS Officer even posted a video of a leopard attacking three people. In the video, a leopard could be seen suddenly jumping out from a pit. After coming out, it started chasing people in the crowd who stood there shocked.  As soon as it was out, it pounced on a person from behind and tried to suppress it. The big cat then leaves that person and turns around to pounce on two other people. 

Susanta also expressed his displeasure on Twitter and wrote, "A horrendous rescue. Crowd control is half the problem in man-animal conflicts like this. They had no business to be there.” He also goes on to describe that the leopard acted purely out of natural instinct and was not at fault.

READ: Forest Officials Rescue Leopard And Puppy Trapped From 50-feet Deep Well In Maharashtra

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Trump
TRUMP IGNORES SOCIAL DISTANCING
Kamal Haasan
HAASAN ISSUES CLARIFICATION
Putin
PUTIN'S YELLOW HAZMAT SUIT
COVID-19
RAMDAS ATHWALE DAY 4 OF LOCKDOWN
COVID-19
RESPONSE 'STEP-BY-STEP': SANYAL
Google Animal feature
GOOGLE'S 3D ANIMAL FEATURE