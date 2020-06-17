Adorable Image Of Rescued Fawn Melts Hearts, Netizens Suggest Names

A post about a woman who rescued a baby fawn in an act of kindness and was seen feeding it has earned immense respect on the internet. Shared on Twitter by Major Pawan Kumar, the post has caused a stir about the name given to the infant deer as major Kumar asked for suggestions. Although, he said that he and his mom were intrigued to name the animal as ‘Buttercup’.

With over 2.8k likes on the post, the Twitter users immediately took to comments thread to pour in their opinion regarding how they liked the name. “Buttercup seems to be perfect, "wrote a commenter. “Medha,” suggested another. In the picture that is now being widely shared, Major Kumar’s mother is seen feeding the fawn with the milk bottle as the rescue animal comfortably sits on the floor near the food bowl while it is being fed.

The fawn can also be seen looking at the “kind lady” with an expression of love. “Your mom is sweet sir,” a user pointed out, to which, Major Kumar replied, “Thanks. Yes, she is. She is keeping a zoo at home. One fawn, three bunnies, two peacocks, a doggy, two cows, and a calf.” It could be made out of the compassionate gesture of the woman that she is dedicated to preserving the creatures in the wildlife as her act of rescuing the fawn was lauded by many.

Mom rescued a fawn (baby deer) from dogs. 2nd day at home. She is doing perfectly fine.

Suggestions for name are welcome, though we are stucked on 'buttercup'



Birthday wishes to @ParveenKaswan #wildlifefrommywindow #petsluver pic.twitter.com/MpJmqpvdyJ — Major Pawan Kumar, Shaurya Chakra (Retd) (@pavvanchaudhary) June 15, 2020

Plans to release in wildlife once ready

One of the users suggested the name as “bubbles”, while another pitched to name the infant as “Mohini”. Meanwhile, concerned about the safety of the infant fawn that still fed on milk and wasn’t grown enough to nibble on forage, a user recommended that it must not be allowed on terraces at this young an age. “My cousin had a fawn once, she made a jump and died by falling from a height. they are very jumpy, please take care that she is not allowed on terraces, etc,” he wrote. To which, Major Kumar replied that he would take care of the fawn for sure and plans to” drop her to fields again once she is ready to face the world.”

Name suggested is "Bubbles" You cannot call her angrily 😂😂 — Raguraman B (@ragub6) June 16, 2020

Asha — Rajesh mudras (@MudrasRajesh) June 16, 2020

Gaura — Ajay Sharma (@Aj_online) June 17, 2020

https://t.co/NIPZ5Bv1Jn



What about the name Bambi?🤔 — Sarith -#StayHomeSaveLives (@PgSarith) June 16, 2020

Gudiya sounds perfect according to the picture. Mom is taking proper care of Gudiya.😊😍 — Chandan Ojha (@OjhaChandanojha) June 16, 2020

My Norwegian wife and I were watching Sholay, and she thought Basanti was Basmati 😂 So now we have a Rottweiler called Basmati. — somaiah (@somaiah06488725) June 16, 2020

Bhuroo



Dholia — Sudhir Jakhar (@jakharsudhir) June 16, 2020

Khushi — Sam (@Sam91445260) June 16, 2020

