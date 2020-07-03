Viral Video Of A Pani Puri Vending Machine Is Proof Of How Innovative Indians Can Be

A video of a machine that puts pani puri ingredients together has been doing the rounds on social media lately. The machine conveniently produces readymade pani puris after you insert money into a small opening made for the purpose. The ATM machine-like structure is being highly praised by people across the country as they feel this is the best way to satisfy cravings in such times when social distancing measures have to be followed without fail.

Viral pani puri vending machine is the ray of hope for many

Netizens have lately been talking about the food cravings that they have been having ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed due to Coronavirus pandemic. In the most recent developments, an Indian man created a machine that easily provides the user with pani puris without the involvement of an actual vendor. At the beginning of the video doing the rounds, the maker can be seen talking about how he has developed an electronic pani puri machine that works just like an ATM machine. He has also said that developing the piece took them close to six months. He also went on to demonstrate how one can use this machine to its advantage. He can be seen using a small number keypad attached to the machine to punch in the amount that he will be paying for the pani puris. There is a small opening just like a vending machine that sucks in the money before starting off the process. Upon inserting the money, and waiting for a few minutes, a tray of pani puris can slowly be seen appearing in the hollow space of the machine.

The pani puri machine left a number of people stunned by the innovative thought put into it. They can be seen talking about how India can pull off anything with a bit of effort. Have a look at a few reactions here.

Would have laughed at something like this a year ago. Not so much now. Changing perspectives with the changing times — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) July 2, 2020

Read Viral Video Of A Man Sorting Fruits By Their Size Makes Netizens Appreciate His 'jugaad'

Also read Memes On Employee Urinating In Beer Tank Go Viral, Non Drinkers Have The Last Laugh

Additional Director General of Police from Assam, Hardi Singh, also tweeted the video as he was impressed with it. He was of the opinion that video is proof of real Indian ingenuity. He has also spoken about the diverse names by which it is known- Gol Gappe, Puchka, Batasa. Have a look at his tweet here.

Now this is real Indian ingenuity!



A Pani Poori vending machine.



Call it by any name Gol Gappe, Puchka, Batasa - we love it! pic.twitter.com/wC288b9uUD — Hardi Singh (@HardiSpeaks) July 2, 2020

Read Cute Video Of Baby Feeding Dog Goes Viral, Netizens Chuckle At 'way To Get Hands Clean'

Also read A Viral Tweet Made Spotify Change Its Twitter Display To A Good-day Cookie? Check Here

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.