Women Share Pics #WithoutSymbolsOfMarriage To Show 'love Doesn't Depend On Symbols'

After the Gauhati High Court reportedly granted divorce to a man and ruled that his wife’s refusal to wear ‘sindoor’ and ‘shakha’ amounted to her refusal to accept the marriage, several Internet users took to Twitter to share photos of them without the traditional symbols of marriage. #WithoutSmbolsOfMarriage has been trending as several women shared selfies and throwback pictures of them without all the things that married Hindu women wears per custom. While some user wrote that bangles, 'sindoor', 'bindi' and 'mangalsutra' are not the only makers of marriage, others said ‘love, mutual understanding and equality, matter in marriage’.

#WithoutSmbolsOfMarriage

Married for 25 years. Did not need any bindi, sindoor, mangalsutra or chuda to last these years!! #withoutsymbolsofmarriage

Love and relationships are not dependent on symbols. Does the husband wear any symbols? If he needs none why should it be mandatory for the wife? pic.twitter.com/EPy7FWV4T0 — Temple_girl (@SrinjaniKajaria) July 2, 2020

चूड़ी और सिंदूर, बिंदी, मंगलसूत्र ही शादीशुदा होने का पहचान नहीं, हम तो बिना इस सब के ही सूंदर और शादीशुदा हैं माननीय उच्च-न्यायालय महोदय#withoutsymbolsofmarriage pic.twitter.com/7GZ3ZE33on — Dr Bela T. Kaushal (@BelaTurkey) July 1, 2020

सन 2018 में संविधान को साक्षी मानकर हमने साथी को चुना था, सिंदूर, मंगलसूत्र कुछ नही पहना, ना पंडित के मंत्र, अब ये रिश्ता लीगल है या इललीगल, ये कोई एक कैसे तय कर सकता है?? सिंदूर, चूड़ी, बिंदी से सब मेरी मर्जी है इसको करना या नही करना, ये क्रूरता कैसे? pic.twitter.com/lzOq9vJ3ni — Advocate Priyanka Shukla (Priya Shukla) (@priyankaaap23) June 30, 2020

According to reports, the Gauhati High Court had said that the wife’s refusal to wear ‘shakha and sindoor’ will project her to be unmarried and also signify her refusal to accept the marriage with the husband. The court further added that such categorical stand of the wife points to the clear intention of that she is ‘unwilling to continue her conjugal life with her husband’.

Furthermore, the court reported also added that the woman had ‘compelled and prevented’ her husband from performing his statutory duties toward his aged mother. The court called it an ‘act of cruelty’ and booked her under the provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. Meanwhile, the wife had allegedly accused her husband and his family members of torturing her, however, the allegation was ‘unsubstantiated’.

The court in the order said, “Such acts of lodging criminal cases on unsubstantiated allegations against the husband and/or the husband's family members amounts to cruelty as held by the Supreme Court”.

(With PTI inputs; Image: Unsplash)

