This Video Of Girl Dancing With A Dog On Twitter Will Surely Bring A Smile To Your Face

Feeling a little low these days with videos full of negativity surfacing all around the Internet? From happy moments of human connection to finding ways to have fun while self-quarantining in an effort to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, people are looking out for a reason to smile on the Internet. A recent video of a dog dancing with a little girl is the cutest thing one can find on the Internet today.

Making the Internet a happy place

In today's time if you are feeling down because of social distancing then this cute video of a girl happily dancing with her "pup" is sure to bring smile to your face. The latest dog to grace the Twitterverse is a pup named Otis who danced with his sister like a good boy.

“In case you need to smile… my daughter dancing with our pup Otis,” Carrie Levan, an assistant professor at Colby College, said in a tweet on Tuesday, sharing a video of her daughter dancing with their abnormally large and humanlike dog in what is basically a Beauty and the Beast rendition for the ages.

In case you need to smile...my daughter dancing with our pup Otis pic.twitter.com/rhNwP1H6gW — carrie levan (@LevanCarrie) March 17, 2020

The scene, which appears to be right out of a Disney movie, is made even cuter by the huge and happy-looking dog towering over his little human as they waltz around the room together. The girl, meanwhile, is seen smiling delightedly as she is led around the room by Otis.

Read: Dog Dives Into Pile Of Leaves Easing Coronavirus Stress, Watch Video

Read: Pet Owners Share Adorable Pictures Of Their Cats, Dogs Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Twiteratis got crazy

As soon the video was uploaded on social media, it garnered 2.6 million views and more than 200,000 likes as of Wednesday evening, because there will never be too many dogs on the internet. Since being shared online two days ago, the video has gone massively viral on the microblogging platform, collecting more than 5 million views and 3 lakh 'likes'.In the comments section, many have thanked Ms Levan for sharing the adorable clip and remarked on the size of the dog. One comment on Otis' resemblance to a Wookie from Star Wars led to Ms Levan sharing a throwback photo of their dog.

How cute! Are you sure Otis isn't a bear? @GeneralGCuster — Julia Nelson (@TheJuliaNelson) March 18, 2020

Otis AND your daughter are adorable. — Kristi Kho (@firefly909) March 18, 2020

This dog even seems genuinely happy, as if these two have been rehearsing for weeks now. This is awesome!



On a side note, what breed of human, I mean, dog is Otis? — ⌗ᴀᴜsᴛɪɴᴡᴇsᴛᴍᴏᴏʀᴇ🧢 (@Mr_Westmoore) March 18, 2020

Read: Ratan Tata Shares Adoption Appeal To Find Home For Abandoned Dog, Netizens Applaud

Read: COVID-19: People Create Funny Makeshift Desks After Work From Home Advisory



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.