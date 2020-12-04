Ferrero Rocher Manchurian Makes Foodies Furious, Netizens Say Their 'feelings Are Hurt'

Fusion food is a new gastronomical trend gaining momentum in India. This new trend of amalgamating different cuisines is being tried by many. Bizarre fusion food recipes like Ice-cream vada pav, Makki ki roti with maggi, Paratha with Ice-cream, Red Sauce pasta dosa and much more have hit the internet, dividing the netizens. One such new dish which has surfaced on the internet is the ‘Ferrero Rocher Manchurian’. This new dish combines everyone’s favourite chinese cuisine with the very famous nutella filled chocolate.

Uploaded on Twitter handle, ‘@thatdoggonelady’, the image shows chocolate balls in manchurian gravy. The gravy has been topped by garlic and onion greens to give it a typical chinese flavour. However, it is the chocolate balls with nutella and nuts filling which destroy the essence completely. In the caption of the image, the user wrote, “Here to annoy you with a photo of the nicest thing I've found online. Enjoy!”.

Here to annoy you with a photo of the nicest thing I've found online.



Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/3FMESZVtfN — Joanna #SaveMollem (@thatdoggonelady) December 3, 2020

Netizens react to new fusion dish

Baffled on seeing the image, netizens bombarded the comment section. In the comment section, netizens are sharing images of different fusion food items. One Twitter user shared an image of Maggi Beer as he wrote, "Do you think you've it all? No? Then see this not just your regular Rosagula Subz or Ferrero Rocher Manchurian but Maggi Beer! IDK how old this genius invention is or who is the inventor or how it tastes!". Another Twitter user wrote, "Apocalyptic dish......Almighty won't forgive u for killing the innocent appetite...". Tweeples are also Retweeting the image with their own captions. I will not spend money to make this, but curious enough to try ferrero rocher + garlic combo".

I thought this^ was the worst thing I'd seen today, until @mekakitoo responded with this horrorshow: pic.twitter.com/Lzcf0f3non — Vinayak Varma (@eyefry) December 3, 2020

Do you think you've it all? No? Then see this not just your regular Rosagula Subz or Ferrero Rocher Manchurian but Maggi Beer!



IDK how old this genius invention is or who is the inventor or how it tastes! 🤪🙄 pic.twitter.com/uWzCsdsUBe — Sambhav Arora (@realsambhav) December 3, 2020

I'm going to go into a corner and cry — Boti Account | Genderless Android (@rahuldsouza) December 3, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@thatdoggonelady)

