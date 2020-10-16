World Food Day: From Gulab Jamun Vada Pav To Ice-cream Samosa; Check Bizarre Desi Fusions

Every year, October 16 is observed as World Food Day to raise awareness about the importance of good food and nutrition. Different countries celebrate this day in different ways. The history of the day goes back to the year 1979 when it was established by the United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organisation. This year marks the 75th anniversary of FAO. Initially, the day was observed to commemorate the establishment of FAO but gradually it developed into a global event. In recent times, the day has evolved into increasing awareness about the food shortage and also in reviving the food system across teh globe.

These days, ‘fusion food’ is a new culinary science trend gaining momentum in India. The new trend that involves the amalgamation of different cuisines is being loved by many and also tried out by most of the restaurants today. Bizarre fusion food recipes like Ice-cream vada pav, Makki ki roti with maggi, Paratha with Ice-cream, Red Sauce pasta dosa and much more have hit the internet, dividing the netizens. Here is a look at the most bizarre fusion food recipes:

Red Sauce Pasta Dosa

Few days back, a video showing the process of making a Red Sauce Pasta Dosa was uploaded on Twitter. . The video begins as the person is seen spreading dosa batter on the pan. Further in the video, he adds vegetables like onion and capsicum. The person is seen adding sauces as per his taste and spreading it on the batter. Generally, you make the dosa by adding its regular filling of vegetables and potato but here the twist comes when the person adds some boiled pasta with lots of cheese. The prepared dosa is served by being cut into small pieces with lots of cheese on the top.

Tamil Friend jab iss type ka dosa Dekhta bahut Gaaliya deta hai 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/CVNPEHutTz — RDX 🚩🚩 (@India_Maharaj) August 22, 2020

Parantha with Ice-cream

Recently, a bizarre food combination went viral and received a mixed response from the netizens. On Twitter, a user named Owais Siddiqui shared two pictures on his feed that showed a parantha rolled as an ice cream cone. The bizarre part was few scoops of ice cream which were seen inside it. Owais also added a caption to his post, which read, "Chai paratha reimagined, spiced doodh patti ice cream with sugar laced parhatta".

Chai paratha reimagined, spiced doodh patti ice cream with sugar laced parhatta. pic.twitter.com/CzPORPMb0U — Owais Siddiqui (@OwaisO) October 8, 2020

Chocolate samosa pav

A food blogger named Ashish Shrivastav, agitated a section of the social media by introducing them to chocolate samosa pav. The video shows chocolate sauce being poured on a pav. After the sauce is completely spread, the person put a samosa on top of it and further adds in more chocolate sauce.

Ice-cream vada pav

After chocolate vada pav comes another bizarre recipe called ice cream vada pav. The fusion dish consists of a maida pav and ice-cream which has been put together to create a quirky dessert item which has been receiving mixed reactions from the people. The video was posted by a man from Gujarat by the name Sahil Adhikaari. In the video, a man in an ice-cream truck is seen taking a maida pav and coating its insides with a few flavoured sweet syrups. These syrups are generally used by ice-gola makers to give the gola a bright colour and a strong flavour. He goes on to add a huge scoop of ice-cream into the prepared pav before slightly pressing it together and aligning it well. The man in the cart is then seen pouring another layer of the pink syrup to give it a special effect. He also adds a coating of nuts on top of the ice-cream before serving it to the customer.

Gujarat's answer to Vada Pav is here. Vada Pav in mud. pic.twitter.com/RoTv67xVnh — canteen quarantino (@Sahil_Adhikaari) September 15, 2020

Oreo ice cream samosa

Oreo ice cream has a wide fan base among foodies while samosa, on the other hand, is also a popular Indian street food. Recently, a Twitter user Hamza shared an image of the uncommon 'oreo samosa'. The images shows a maida layer with oreo ice cream inside it. Social media users were left baffled when they came across this new dish.

Orea ice cream samosa anyone? 🍦🥄 pic.twitter.com/3kJthRfoOO — Hamza (@boybawarchi) May 4, 2020

Fusion Vada Pav

Another recipe featuring a maida pav but this time with a different filling. The new snack 'Gulab jamun vada pav' stunned the netizens. Vada Pav is the most popular street food enjoyed all over India. And, gulab jamun is the most loved sweet by the people of India. But, the combination of these two food items was something people had never seen. Shared by Twitter user, '@CatWomaniya', the image has been captioned as, 'Open for surprise'.

Gulan Jamun ki sabzi

In what may sound one of the most bizarre food items, 'gulab jamun ki sabzi' took over the internet few days back when a Twitterati posted a picture of a dish. Gulab jamun which by its very name bring water to the mouths of many was used to make this dish. To those who are in love with the dessert could not believe the fact that their favourite sweet dish was actually used to make this rich creamy gravy.

Every day, I lose my faith in humanity a little more. pic.twitter.com/WWEVNvzJLo — Harsh (@Bhand_Engineer) August 14, 2019

